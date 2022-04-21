“I think it’s been agreed” – Fresh Swansea City player deal imminent

Swansea look set to tie up Kyle Naughton’s future to the club, with Matthew Gill confirming via the club’s official Twitter account that it should be ‘announced soon.’

The player has featured in 34 league games this season for the Welsh outfit, so has remained a mainstay in the side even under a new manager. In fact, he hasn’t had less than 30 appearances for the Swans in six years now.

At 33-years-old, he is still viewed as a valuable member of the team – and it looks like Martin wants the defender to stay, as he looks set to keep him tied down to the club for a little while longer yet.

He’s been a key member of their backline – and whilst the club have looked bright in some showings, they have only managed to get to 13th in the table so far, just into the bottom half of the division.

The former MK Dons boss would have wanted the Welsh outfit to be slightly higher than that though – more specifically, challenging for the play-offs.

He will now have the chance to start over and reshuffle his squad in the summer transfer window – but one name that won’t be heading out is Naughton, as it appears the manager still feels he will have a part to play in Wales.

Speaking about the defender signing a new contract, Swansea assistant coach Matthew Gill said via the club’s Twitter account: “I think it’s been agreed, I think there will be an announcement soon which is fantastic news. I’m just really pleased and hopefully it will be announced soon.”

Naughton then will be back on board to help them in their promotion battle again next season and they’ll be hoping they’re in a much higher position than this one at this time next season.

The Verdict

Kyle Naughton agreeing fresh terms doesn’t come as too much of a surprise.

The defender might be well into his thirties now but he remains a solid addition to the club’s backline and there aren’t signs of him slowing down. If it looked like he couldn’t contribute effectively or his playing time was winding down, then there probably wouldn’t have been a fresh contract.

However, he hasn’t looked out of place in the Swans backline and will now be rewarded with a fresh deal it seems. Any side needs experience in their midst, as well as a mix of youth, and Naughton has the knowhow to educate and develop some of the teammates alongside him going forward.

Preparations then seem to be underway for the club and what they want to look like going forward – and this appears to be one of the first bits of business.