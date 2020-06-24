‘I think it’s almost inevitable’ – 23-year-old’s future at Huddersfield Town: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The future of Ramadan Sobhi at Huddersfield Town is very much up in the air, with it uncertain whether manager Danny Cowley sees the Egyptian in his plans for next season.

The winger has been on loan at Al Ahly with the player making little to no impact during his time at the John Smith’s Stadium.

So, where do you see Sobhi’s future? Do you think think he has a future at the Terriers?

The team here at FLW discuss….

Alfie Burns

Not really, you’ve got to imagine that his future lies away from West Yorkshire.

Danny Cowley is a shrewd coach and he will have his own ideas about the direction he wants to take Huddersfield in the coming years.

Personally, I just can’t see him taking a shining to Sobhi. He’s going to want his own men through the door and heading into his first summer in-charge at the John Smith’s Stadium, there is going to have to be a bullishness about Cowley.

Deadwood has to be moved on, paving the way for the men to get Huddersfield moving back towards the top-six.

Can you name these 13 hidden ex-Huddersfield Town players? Have a go now!

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Nick Colgan Lloyd Allinson Ian Bennett Alex Smithies

George Dagless

I’m not convinced he does to be honest.

He’s a good player with sound technical ability but I just cannot see him being used by the Terriers to good effect and I also can’t see him really wanting to be there at the moment.

His form out on loan in Egypt has been good and Al Ahly are said to be wanting to keep him for longer so I can see that being the next course of action.

I do actually rate him as a player and, just because it’s not worked at Huddersfield doesn’t mean he couldn’t be a hit in this country.

I do, however, think the time might be right for him to stay in Egypt or play in another country and keep learning and improving.

George Harbey

I think it’s almost inevitable that Sobhi will be leaving Huddersfield this summer as I just cannot see him fitting into Danny Cowley’s first-team plans whatsoever.

I had my doubts when Town swooped to sign Sobhi from Stoke when they were in the Premier League, as he hardly made an impact during his time in Staffordshire and I initially thought it was quite a risky signing for the Potters.

The winger has only made four appearances for the Terriers since his move to the John Smith’s Stadium, which speaks volumes in itself to be honest, and I can’t see him getting into the team ahead of the likes of Elias Kachunga and Lewis O’Brien.

I can Sobhi moving back to Egypt permanently as he looks to reignite his career elsewhere, and if they can recuperate any sort of fee for him, it would be a smart bit of business from the Terriers.