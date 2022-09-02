This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers will surely be relieved to see the back of the transfer window.

All year, transfer speculation has surrounded the Championship club regarding the future of Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz, and, at last, we know where his future lies, at least for the next few months.

After deadline day moves from the likes of Fulham and Everton were rebuffed, the Chilean international will now remain at Ewood Park until January at the very least.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Blackburn Rovers fan pundit Toby Wilding for his thoughts on the 23-year-old still being a Rovers player.

“Only time will tell on whether this has been the right decision for Blackburn or not.” Toby told FLW.

“I think it’s a massive gamble because of the potential for Brereton-Diaz to almost certainly leave for a free next summer or sign a pre-contract agreement in January which means they are missing out on another big potential payday for a key player as they have done already three times this summer with Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe and Joe Rothwell.

“So there is certainly, I think, some questions about the off pitch situation that has emerged here in terms of keeping on top of contracts for these sorts of players.

Do you love Blackburn Rovers? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 25 Bob Crompton primarily played what position for Blackburn? Striker Midfielder Defender Goalkeeper

“But, given the way he [Brereton-Diaz] has started the season, and how good he was last season, the form that he provides and that goalscoring threat can be absolutely crucial for Blackburn.

“So if he maintains that over the rest of the season, and certainly until January, then it is probably going to make a huge difference for the club on the pitch.

“It is definitely a gamble – it feels like one that we’re just going to have to wait to see whether it pays off or not.”

The Verdict

There’s two ways of looking at this situation, which Toby has alluded to above.

Financially it makes little sense for the club to keep Brereton-Diaz, who can now, in just a few months time, sign for any club he likes on a free transfer.

However, in footballing terms, the club getting the Chilean international for another year is absolutely brilliant.

We have seen how lethal he can be in recent years and those goals can play a big part in Rovers looking to build upon last season’s 8th place Championship finish.

It all depends on the player’s attitude really, and given he has knuckled down and got on with things with all the speculation going on so far this season, you’d hope to see the same until what feels like an inevitable Blackburn Rovers exit in January or next summer.