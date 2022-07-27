“I think it’ll be potentially a cagey affair” – Cardiff City fan pundit issues score prediction for Norwich clash

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following a summer full of frenzied transfer activity, Cardiff City‘s 2022-23 Championship season will kick off on Saturday afternoon when they welcome Norwich City to South Wales.

The Canaries, who finished bottom of the Premier League last season, will be jumping very much into the unknown when they come toe-to-toe with the Bluebirds, who have made a mammoth 13 new additions to their squad.

25 questions about Cardiff City’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 25 In the club's 3-2 defeat to Blackpool in the Championship play-off final in 2009/10, who started in goal? Tom Heaton Nicky Weaver David Marshall Paul Rachubka

It has been a full-scale rebuild from Steve Morison, who has been given the license to bring in the players he wants to the Cardiff City Stadium to make sure that the club do not flirt with the relegation places once again.

They are coming up against tough opposition though in the form of Dean Smith’s charges, and with Morison’s side potentially needing more time to gel, FLW’s Cardiff fan pundit Ben Johnsey believes that it will end all square come 5pm on Saturday.

“Our first game against Norwich is going to be an interesting one for both sides,” Ben said.

“Norwich, while coming down from the Premier League, have had a bit of a rough time in pre-season.

“Cardiff have had a good pre-season but not really played Championship or potential Premier League opposition.

“I think it’ll be potentially a cagey affair. Cardiff have got a lot of new players coming in, trying to bed into the squad and make their mark.

“I think it’s going to be a pretty routine 1-1 draw for this game, I think both teams will be trying to make their stamp and I think it’ll end up finishing on level terms.”

The Verdict

Cardiff’s starting 11 will likely look very different to what it did at the end of last season when they emerge onto the pitch on Saturday afternoon.

Steve Morison has added to all positions on the pitch, but there could be still more work done in the coming weeks with the transfer window not closed yet.

They do face arguably one of the toughest tests possible to raise the curtain on their campaign though, as Norwich are barely changed from their Premier League campaign and what they possess is some fantastic Championship players.

The big positive for Cardiff though is that they are on home soil, and that could give them an advantage going into the clash.