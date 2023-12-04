Highlights Former Wrexham striker believes only a top Championship club could lure Paul Mullin away, showing his value to the League Two club.

Mullin's impressive goal-scoring record for Wrexham may draw interest from higher level clubs.

Ormerod urges Mullin to stay loyal to Wrexham as they continue to rise up the leagues, highlighting the potential and excitement surrounding the club.

Former Wrexham striker Brett Ormerod believes it would take a top Championship club to lure Paul Mullin away from the League Two club.

Mullin has enjoyed a productive campaign for the Red Dragons after returning from injury - making 16 appearances in all competitions and bagging nine goals.

Paul Mullin 23/24 stats. as per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 16 9 3 Stats taken as of 4th December

That adds to the 46 goals he scored last year to help Wrexham get back into the Football League.

This impressive record may draw interest from clubs higher up the Pyramid.

Whilst Mullin may be tempted, the former Ormerod has urged Mullin to stay loyal to Wrexham as they look to make their rise up the leagues.

What did Brett Ormerod say?

Ormerod said “Paul Mullin is playing football, and he's happy. I think it'd have to be a top Championship club to get him away from Wrexham.

“If Wrexham get promoted this year, Paul Mullin should be thinking 'why should I go anywhere else?'. This club is going places, it's got everything.

“It must be amazing to be in and around Wrexham right now, however, it does come with its own pressures, I suppose.

“Wrexham are in a privileged position now where they don't need to be forced to sell anyone. Everyone has a price too. That'll all be considered by the board. There's a buzz about Wrexham and from what I've heard, you could double the capacity at the Racecourse and still not get a ticket.

“Everyone has an opinion of you as a player and for me, the question is about which Championship club would come in for him. If Wrexham get promoted this season, they'll obviously build a squad to make a push for the Championship themselves and if you're somewhere playing football, you're on good money, happy and settled - there's so much to consider.

“When I moved to Southampton, my wife and I had a small child, and we'd never moved out of Blackburn. Suddenly, I was sitting in a hotel having just signed a four-year deal. Yes, it was life-changing, but I had a very young son, we'd just moved house and even had boxes unpacked in some rooms. It was a whirlwind.

“You have to consider Paul's age, but it'd be interesting to see how Wrexham act if a bid did come in for him. It all depends on where the manager and the owners see the club progressing in the next year or two.“

Would Paul Mullin be a good fit in the Championship?

It's hard to tell whether Mullin would be a good fit for any Championship club.

He has never made that step up to England's second division and has played his entire career in League One, League Two, and the National League.

In his short spell in League One, he only managed three goals in 20 appearances, showing he has struggled to adapt to that jump in quality between League One and Two.

But his goal-scoring record in the Football League's bottom division can not be ignored and may tempt a few to take a look at the Wrexham forward.