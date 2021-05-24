‘I think it’d be a good move’ – AFC Bournemouth set sights on signing Tottenham player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

AFC Bournemouth are believed to be keen on re-signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, according to SBI Soccer.

Carter-Vickers has spent the 2020/21 season on loan with the Cherries, and has been a regular in recent months, whilst under the management of Jonathan Woodgate.

He made 26 appearances in total for Bournemouth, although they missed out on promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, after a defeat to Brentford on aggregate in their play-off semi-final.

Carter-Vickers has one year remaining on his contract with Spurs, and it seems as though he’ll be heading for the exit door in the summer transfer window.

SBI Soccer also claim that Newcastle United are believed to be keen on a deal to sign Carter-Vickers, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Bournemouth’s rumoured interest in signing Carter-Vickers up ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Sam Rourke:

I’ve been impressed with Carter-Vickers at Bournemouth this season, him and Steve Cook have formed a strong partnership this term at the heart of the Cherries’ defence.

It’s quite evident that the 23-year-old needs to move away from Spurs on a permanent deal as his first-team chances in north London appear limited, and I think a move back to Bournemouth would be a great move for all involved.

The issue here is the price-tag that Tottenham seemingly want for Carter-Vickers, a fee in the region of £10m is being touted and for me that’s too much of an outlay for Bournemouth to be considering, especially given the current financial climate.

He’s got a lot of room to grow and develop into a real top player and he’s enjoyed his football down on the south coast this season, so if Bournemouth can strike an agreement at the right price, I think it’d be a good move.

Ultimately, a lot will depend on who the Cherries manager is next season with Woodgate’s future at the Vitality Stadium uncertain.

Alfie Burns:

I think we are going to see plenty of change at Bournemouth over the course of the summer. That’s in terms of the management team, but also the playing squad.

There’s not much hope of carrying the calibre of player they have into another Championship campaign, which will lead to some quite high-profile exits.

Then, you’ve got to bring players in too, which is where we move onto Carter-Vickers. The centre-back is a solid performer in the Championship and has built up plenty of experience at this level over the course of the last few seasons.

He’s been steady for Bournemouth on loan this season and I think the club can do far worse than striking a fresh agreement.

George Harbey:

It may be worth considering.

After failing to win promotion this season, there is likely to be plenty of interest in some of their key players this summer.

Chris Mepham could be one of them, and you can never really put a finger on Steve Cook’s future with Eddie Howe ready to take the Celtic job.

Carter-Vickers has been so important for the Cherries since Woodgate arrived, playing every minute since the 41-year-old took charge.

For £10million, it would be a big risk, though, as I don’t think he’s played regularly enough in recent years and proved himself.