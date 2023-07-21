Highlights Leeds United are interested in signing young PSG midfielder Edouard Michut, who spent last season on loan at Sunderland.

Michut showed promise with Sunderland, with strengths in his passing and receiving abilities, but needs to work on his off-the-ball game.

Leeds United are among a number of clubs chasing the signature of PSG youngster Edouard Michut.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there are several teams interested in signing the 20-year-old this summer following his return to Paris Saint-Germain.

Michut spent last season out on loan at Sunderland, where he featured 24 times in Tony Mowbray’s side as they reached the play-offs.

The midfielder made 12 starts, but cemented himself as a regular presence in the side in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Any deal for the youngster will depend on PSG’s transfer demands, but the Whites are one of the parties taking a close look at his signature this transfer window.

How did Edouard Michut fare for Sunderland last season?

FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke has detailed whether or not he thinks Leeds should pursue a move for the Frenchman.

The Black Cats supporter has highlighted his strengths and weaknesses, and whether he would be a good fit for Daniel Farke’s style of play at Elland Road.

“Michut at Leeds is a signing that I could personally see working,” Austwicke told Football League World.

“The best bits we’ve seen of Michut were when he was on the ball, good passer, good at receiving the ball in the right areas.

“The part where he needs to work on in his game is off the ball.

“Sometimes his pressing isn’t up to it, positionally he can get a bit lost, but obviously with Daniel Farke at Leeds, that’ll be the type of football he’ll want to be playing.

“You expect he’ll be on the ball a lot, so I think it would suit his game.

“He struggled at times to get a run in the team, but I think once he gets a few games under his belt and the little coaching experience I could see him being a really solid player.”

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will look to secure a permanent or loan move for the youngster.

Sunderland opted not to complete a move to retain the player for another campaign, instead making a move for Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham City.

Leeds have already added Ethan Ampadu to their ranks this summer, but Farke will be keen to bring in some further fresh faces to his squad given the number of exits the club has suffered this summer.

Would Edouard Michut be a good signing for Leeds United?

Michut showed a lot of promise with Sunderland and is still only 20-years-old.

He would be a promising signing for Leeds and would freshen up their current midfield options.

While he may not be a guaranteed weekly starter, he still has plenty of potential to become an important member of the squad in the long-run.

There is a reason there are several clubs looking into his signature and winning the race to it could be a real coup for Leeds this summer.