“I think it would be worth doing” – Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City future amid recent comments: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has revealed he wants to remain at St Andrew’s for the long term, speaking to Birmingham Live.

The 45-year-old enjoyed a reasonably successful start to life in the West Midlands, guiding the Championship side to safety following a disappointing spell under Aitor Karanka before recruiting well in the summer.

This transfer business looked set to pay dividends when they climbed to as high as fourth place after beating Derby County back in September – but they have endured a mixed run of form since then with the Blues ending back up in a lower midtable position.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Birmingham City players born in?

1 of 20 Neil Etheridge Dagenham Enfield Romford Watford

Currently sitting 19th and 16 points adrift of the relegation zone, they are all but safe from the drop now but has Bowyer done enough to earn himself a new contract?

The 45-year-old will only have 12 months left on his current deal when the summer comes along, leading the Blues down a potential path of uncertainty. But should that stay be extended?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World for their thoughts.

Josh Cole

Birmingham should offer Lee Bowyer a new deal as the club cannot really afford to continue to make changes in terms of management.

The Blues boss has had to cope with some tough circumstances at St Andrew’s as he has been forced to look towards the loan market and the free-agency market for inspiration due to a lack of funds.

In order for Birmingham to reach new heights, their current owners will need to back Bowyer in the transfer market this summer by giving him the money that he needs to build a competitive squad.

If Bowyer gets his recruitment spot on, there is no reason why the Blues cannot go on to achieve a relative amount of success in the second-tier as he now has a decent amount of experience under his belt in terms of working at this level.

George Dagless

I think it would be worth doing.

Birmingham need stability at all levels of the club if they are to start building something and if they have a manager who is keen to offer that then that is a start.

He’s done a decent job so far at Blues. Yes, there have been a few bad moments along the way but they are looking well safe this season in the Championship and so can be thinking about next year.

Of course, other areas of the club need looking at and it remains to be seen what happens there but I do think Bowyer, with the right structure at the club, can be the man to get them challenging for the play-offs in time.

Strange things have happened at Blues in recent years, though, so you’d not like to predict anything.

Marcus Ally

Sometimes having an expiring contract can make a manager work harder and therefore produce better results on the pitch.

For me, this seems like a decision that should be made after the first couple of months of next season.

Leaving it any longer than that would cause some unnecessary anxiety on Bowyer’s position and the general direction of the club.

The Blues look set for a far more challenging 2022/23 campaign than 2021/22, with points deductions and an impressive start to the season being all that has kept them away from the relegation scrap.

Bowyer has done a good job without any money to spend and has earned some more faith from the board.

But, with his deal running until the end of next season, there is some time for them to consider their decision.

If they start next season positively then a new contract should be put on the table very swiftly.