‘I think it would be a risk’ – Latest events give Chansiri a big Sheffield Wednesday dilemma: The verdict

Dejphon Chansiri is facing a massive decision at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Thai businessman is still searching for a successor for Tony Pulis who was relieved from his duties at Hillsborough after only 45 days in charge, and there has been a plethora of names linked to the top job at the Owls.

Wednesday are sitting perilously near the relegation zone in the Championship, and need to ensure the next appointment is the right one to aid their hopes of maintaining their second tier status.

As it stands, Neil Thompson has been taking charge of the side whilst Chansiri searches for a permanent replacement, and he’s done well, going unbeaten so far in the games he’s took charge of.

This, provides Chansiri with a dilemma, should he just hand the Sheffield Wednesday manager’s job to Thompson until the end of the season, and then search for a new manager in the summer?

The FLW team offer their views on the debate….

Jacob Potter

I think this would be a smart move.

I’ll admit that I had my doubts as to whether Thompson would be the right person to take Sheffield Wednesday in the right direction in the short-term, but he’s certainly proven me wrong.

He’s clearly getting the best out of the current options he has available to him, and I think he can take them further up the Championship table.

He’s also giving the club’s younger players a chance, which has been well-received by the club’s supporters this season.

They’ve been heading in the right direction under his management, so you have to question whether it would be worth the risk in appointing a new manager at this stage of the season.

I would stick with Thompson until the end of the season, and then consider making a permanent appointment in the summer.

Ned Holmes

No, definitely not.

Thompson’s does about as good a job as anyone could’ve hoped he would but even so, I don’t think he’s the answer.

Paul Cook looks the perfect appointment and with recent reports indicating that he’s made his interest clear to Chansiri, it would be a mistake to miss out on installing him at the helm.

He’s a proven EFL manager and has had success everywhere he’s been, including positive experience keeping a side up in the Championship.

Cook seems the best man for the job both short-term and long-term. Wednesday should not let this chance slip away.

George Harbey

I think it would be a risk to do that.

Don’t get me wrong, Thompson has done an incredible charge of Wednesday so far, guiding them to three wins in all competitions.

They had to return to winning ways at Hillsborough against Derby and Middlesbrough, because home games are so important and it’s imperative that you win them.

Every team, more or less, has a bounce when a new manager takes over, though, so whether he has enough in him to keep Wednesday up and keep performances at a high remains to be seen.

For me, Paul Cook is the right option. For both the short-term, and the long-term. He knows what it takes to build a winning mentality and galvanise a dressing room.