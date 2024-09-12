Reading manager Ruben Selles says he is confident the club's proposed takeover by Rob Couhig will be completed, but he admitted he cannot give any guarantees.

It has been a turbulent few years for Reading on and off the pitch, with supporters protesting against unpopular current owner Dai Yongge on a number of occasions.

Former Wycombe Wanderers owner Couhig is believed to be close to a takeover that would see the end of Yongge's disastrous seven-year reign, during which the club have been relegated to League One and had a total of 16 points deducted.

Couhig has already met Selles, the players and the club's staff, and the deal has even been given approval from the EFL, but it is yet to be officially completed.

After a disappointing transfer window in which the Royals were only able to sign one player - Chem Campbell on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers - the club issued a statement on deadline day explaining that "the complexities of the deal" have contributed to the delay in Couhig's takeover being finalised.

Couhig dropped a strong hint on social media last week that the deal was almost done, but there has been little progress since then, leading some supporters to fear that it could fall through.

On the pitch, it has been an excellent start to the season for Reading, and they currently sit eighth in the table after picking up seven points from their opening four games.

League One table (as it stands 12th September) Team P GD Pts 1 Wrexham 5 9 13 2 Stockport County 4 7 10 3 Barnsley 5 4 10 4 Birmingham City 4 3 10 5 Charlton Athletic 5 2 10 6 Lincoln City 4 4 9 7 Huddersfield Town 4 3 9 8 Reading 4 1 7

Selles revealed that he has a positive relationship with Couhig, and he insisted he is optimistic the American businessman will complete his takeover of the club, but he admitted he could not make any promises to Reading supporters.

"I have a good relationship with Rob, and it is just negotiations between them and the current owners," Selles told The Reading Chronicle.

"It looks like it is going to be done but you never know when that is going to be. I get a couple of updates when needed but it is not interesting for me.

"When it happens, it happens. Meanwhile, I must focus on football. We had this same discussion last season. We cannot do anything to change the contract, force people to sign or just force it to be done, so I don’t want to waste any more time on that."

"I want it to happen, and everything inside indicates to me that it is going to happen. How long it takes - I don’t know. I expected it to be done two months ago," Selles continued.

"I think everyone is doing their best, but it is complicated. In terms of trust and belief, I want that to happen, and everyone has good faith in the business transaction to happen, but I cannot confirm when it is going to be done. I am in the same frame of mind as any other person following Reading Football Club - waiting for it to be done so we can move into the next chapter.

"I talk with people inside and everything is going and then this bit is missing but we will get it done, and then something else happens. I think it will happen, but I’m nobody to say it will happen 100 per cent."

Reading supporters facing anxious wait as Rob Couhig delay continues

Selles' comments will be reassuring for Reading supporters, but they will be understandably concerned by the lengthy wait for Couhig's takeover to be confirmed.

Having attended the 2-0 win over Charlton last weekend, it seems that Couhig remains firmly committed to buying the club, and it does seem like a matter of time before the deal is finalised, but as Selles admitted, there are no guarantees.

Couhig controversially attempted to buy the Royals' Bearwood Park training ground earlier this year while owner of Wycombe, but it seems any animosity towards him has long been forgotten, and he would be a safe pair of hands to take the club forward after Yongge's nightmare tenure.

Reading have made a strong start to the season in League One, but their squad remains incredibly thin, and Selles will be keen to see the takeover situation resolved as soon as possible to enable him to plan for the January transfer window.