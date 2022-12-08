“I think it was a really good idea” – Jordan Clark comments on Luton Town decision as return to action looms

Luton Town midfielder Jordan Clark has admitted that the warm-weather training camp in Dubai was the ‘perfect chance’ for he and his teammates to get to know new boss Rob Edwards.

Several teams with new managers in the Championship have taken advantage of the World Cup break and spent time away from their usual training hubs.

Luton have been no different having used Dubai as a warm-weather training base ahead of the return to football this weekend. Following Nathan Jones’ departure to Premier League side Southampton, the Hatters appointed Rob Edwards in his place, with Paul Trollope and Richie Kyle soon joining as assistants.

With break already underway by the time Edwards was appointed, it meant there was limited time the former Watford manager had to work with his new group of players. However, following his arrival, Luton organised the trip to the Middle East, with Clark admitting that the process has been hugely beneficial for he and his teammates. Speaking to Luton Today, Clark said: “I think it was a really good idea as when it’s miserable over here, you just want to get off the training ground quicker than normal, but when you’re training over there and you’re around everyone 24/7. “So it was about getting to know everyone and just being friends with everyone and then knowing how people work, knowing what buttons to push and whether to push people, or put an arm round people. “You learn about everyone, every single player’s different.” Luton played Reading in a friendly ahead of their return to league action this weekend against Middlesbrough and will be hoping they can hit the ground running under their new boss.

The Verdict

Several teams have utilised the break to get some warm weather training in and treat it as a mini-preseason.

It seems to be the most sensible solution, especially for sides who appointed a new manager prior to the World Cup break, meaning those sides have the chance to start fresh.

For Luton, it’s perhaps more important considering the close-knit nature of the squad under Nathan Jones. Replicating that will be difficult, so utilising the time abroad together will have allowed Edwards to spend more time than usual with his players and get to know them much more as he looks to fill incredibly big shoes in the managerial hotseat at Kenilworth Road.