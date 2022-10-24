“I think it could have cost us the game” – Stoke City fan pundit pinpoints turning moment involving 21-year-old during Coventry defeat

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The Championship during the 2022-23 season has been extremely volatile, with evidence suggesting that anyone really can beat anyone.

There isn’t much of a gulf in quality between the top and bottom of the league, and that was apparent on Saturday afternoon as Coventry City, who had struggled in the opening weeks and months of the campaign, completed a 2-0 success against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Sky Blues’ form in the last few games has started to pick up, and second half goals from Jamie Allen and Gustavo Hamer recorded a third success in a row without conceding for Mark Robins’ side.

On the other side of the pitch, Stoke slumped to their second defeat in a row, with both of those coming on home soil.

9 quickfire questions about Stoke City kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 Who currently sponsors the Stoke City kit? Britannia Bet365 Carling Broxap

Head Coach Alex Neil made a change at half-time which saw Arsenal loanee Harry Clarke come on for Dujon Sterling, and perhaps coincidentally both goals came after the 21-year-old had entered the match.

Clarke started the first two matches of the season, but after spending time on the sidelines, the youngster has only appeared as a substitute in the previous six Championship games.

But FLW’s Stoke fan pundit Ben Rowley believes that the introduction of Clarke could have had a detrimental effect to the match, which was evident in the scoreline being what it was at the end.

“I thought it was a strange substitution considering we were playing reasonably well in the first half with Dujon Sterling on the right-hand side – solid defensively but maybe lacking a bit going forward, I’m assuming that’s why he brought Harry Clarke on,” Ben said.

“And he did look much more dangerous going forward cutting inside into midfield, overlapping Tyrese Campbell, but we suffered at the back and conceded two goals – the Gustavo Hamer one certainly came off his side and I guess that’s the gamble from the manager trying to break down the opposition, but it cost us at the back and perhaps it cost us the game.

“I think we’ve got to be careful in how quickly we change the team, particularly at half-time because I think it could have cost us the game.”

The Verdict

Whilst it may be somewhat harsh to blame Clarke’s substitution, perhaps the goal that came down his side to make it 2-0 to the Sky Blues is the reason why Alex Neil has not been starting him.

Michael O’Neill brought Clarke to the Potters to play as a wing-back, but Neil’s switch to a 4-2-3-1 means that there is definitely more emphasis on the right-back being as solid defensively as opposed to being a wing-back in a 3-5-2.

Clarke coming on at half-time has been as long an amount of time on the pitch as he has been since the second league match of the campaign, but he may have shown why he hasn’t been starting ahead of Sterling.

His chance may come, but Clarke certainly did not prove his worth on Saturday.