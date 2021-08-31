‘I think I feel sorry for Chris Hughton’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Premier League transfer agreement sealed

It was always going to be a busy day at the City Ground and that is exactly what has transpired for Nottingham Forest.

The rumours of Josh Maja potentially arriving on Trentside proved to be just that in the end and it has let down a lot of supporters, and the double signing of Mohamed Drager and Paraguayan midfielder Braian Ojeda did not do much to perk their moods up.

There’s still potential deals to be done as well with Djed Spence strongly linked to be making a loan move from Middlesbrough but one deal has been confirmed on the brink of the 11pm deadline and that is Xande Silva.

Football League World exclusively revealed that the West Ham attacker was in talks with Forest earlier in the evening with the 24-year-old deemed surplus to requirements at the London Stadium, having spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Greek side Aris Salonika.

Silva scored four goals in 29 appearances in the Greek Super League for Aris and predominantly played as a winger, although he can also play through the middle if required and that is a position that Forest are lacking in, with just Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor as out-and-out strikers.

Forest fans have been reacting to the deal and it seems like the earlier news of Josh Maja is still having an impact as Xande’s signing hasn’t got the pulses racing, but some are a bit more upbeat.

WHEN YOU BUY JOSH MAJA OFF WISH… #nffc https://t.co/aQ2ngtMCvN — Tom Head (@WiggumCharm) August 31, 2021

I'm sure it's a complete coincidence he happened to be playing in Greece last season 🤷🏻‍♂️ #NFFC https://t.co/K7lFXa0yrP — Mike McGlone (@M_McGlone85) August 31, 2021

Stinks of the ownership all over this, for the first time in a while, I think I feel sorry for Chris Hughton. — ShantyManKal (@KalShanty) August 31, 2021

Welcome Xande! Really pleased with this one. Loads of potential. I love a player who will take his man on and run at defenders. — The Mysterious Mr P (@Paramore1979) August 31, 2021

and as i said the first time: let’s not judge a book by its cover. not maja by a long shot but still somewhat young, pacey and worth a chance — Radfordinho (@NFFCRadfordinho) August 31, 2021

Could be a proper player for us 👊 — Dylan (@DylanJackson02) August 31, 2021

Best of luck to him ⚽️🙏🏽 — Tom (@tomw99) August 31, 2021