“I think his personality will be missed” – Swansea City fan pundit speaks out on 31-year-old’s departure

Swansea City are preparing for an intriguing first summer transfer window under Russell Martin.

The former Scotland international will be looking to put a further stamp of his authority on the squad in implementing the bold style of play that has won some plaudits this season.

The Swans have shown their class in patches over the course of the season and could be a dark horse for the play-offs next season, after an intense transition season under the former Milton Keynes Dons manager.

Korey Smith’s race is run in terms of his Swansea City career and the 31-year-old will become a free agent at the end of his contract this summer.

FLW’s Swansea City fan pundit James Millar believes that it was the correct decision for a variety of reasons.

Speaking to Football League World, Millar said: “We were, of course, right to let him go this summer, he’s done well for us, he’s been a great servant, he’s never moaned, he’s been very professional.

“Obviously, he’s not always started, he’s had a good run of starts I think in his time at Swansea and it’s testament to his behaviour, like I said, he never complained.

“Always just put his heart and soul into it, unfortunately when you get to where we’re pushing for and how we’re playing, I don’t think he really suits it as much as we’d like.

“There’s obviously players out there that we’d like to get in, that are a bit younger and suit our playing style.

“It’s one of these players, he was great for the squad but you move on and that’s it.

“100% we were right to let him go, I think his personality will be missed, but he’s one of those players who I think is easily replaceable.”