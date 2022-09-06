“I think he’s only going to get better” – Ipswich Town fan pundit delivers early verdict on summer signing

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town‘s summer transfer window wasn’t as busy and volatile as it was 12 months ago, but head coach Kieran McKenna still made plenty of changes to his first-team squad at Portman Road.

The revolving door of players last year under Paul Cook’s management was unlike anything ever seen at the Suffolk side, but after failing to reach the play-offs in his half-season in charge, McKenna was given the license to add considerably to what he already had.

Some nine players were recruited in the last couple of months, with perhaps the most significant outlay coming in the form of Leif Davis.

The left-back signed on a permanent deal from Leeds United, having spent last season on loan at AFC Bournemouth in the Championship, and it was reported that the Tractor Boys paid a sum of £1 million for the 22-year-old, beating second tier clubs to his signature.

Davis has appeared six times so far this season for Ipswich, and FLW’s club fan pundit Henry believes that his performances so far have been improving every match and he could end up being a great investment.

“He started off against Bolton where he was a bit shaky, disappointing and gave away a penalty – a soft one mind – and came off just after half-time, but he had just come off the plane from Australia on the Leeds pre-season tour,” Henry explained on Davis.

“Since that game, going on step-by-step, his performances in the last games against Accrington was superb, he’s got a hell of a lot of energy up and down the left-hand side, he’s not quite as marauding as Wes Burns on the right but he’s got a great delivery on him, he’s whipped some great balls in, set up Conor Chaplin’s goal away at Shrewsbury, and he’s adding to our technical ability as well as adding that physical energy, desire up and down the left.

“Against Barnsley we looked more threatening down our left-hand side, which is the first time I’ve seen that for quite a while, especially under McKenna, and he seems to add a good balance to the side, and I think at his age and his levels of understanding of the game already, as well as McKenna’s coaching style, I think he’s only going to get better.

“So, £1 million is a good deal for us right now because I definitely think he will be worth more – double if not triple the price – in a couple of years time.”

The Verdict

It was somewhat of a surprise to see Davis drop down to the third tier of English football on a permanent basis considering he was part of a promotion-winning squad in the Championship last season.

However, for where Ipswich want to be and the ambition of their board, it’s no surprise that they were able to convince Davis to drop further down the EFL pyramid.

They showed promise last season under Kieran McKenna and now they’re really flowing in the 2022-23 season, and as Henry said, Davis is providing more of a balance down the left, whereas last season perhaps most attacks came down the right from Wes Burns.

Davis is somewhat of an investment from Ipswich as he could potentially be sold on in a couple of years time for a big fee, and that could be sooner rather than later if he continues to impress.