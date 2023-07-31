The future of Gustavo Hamer at Coventry City is up in the air this summer.

The Dutchman played a pivotal role in helping the team reach the play-off final last season.

However, defeat to Luton Town has consigned the club to another year in the Championship.

This has led to speculation over the future of the talismanic midfielder.

Hamer contributed nine goals and 11 assists to Mark Robins’ side last term, helping them earn a fifth place finish in the table.

But 12 months remaining on his contract has led to suggestions he could be sold this summer.

Does Gustavo Hamer have a future at Coventry City?

FLW’s Coventry fan pundit Neil Littlewood is not optimistic that the 26-year-old will remain at the CBS Arena beyond this summer.

However, he believes that the club has done well to get these extra last couple of seasons out of him given many thought Hamer would leave two or three years ago.

“Personally, I think he’s gone,” Littlewood told Football League World.

“He’s given us three brilliant years, including the peak of the equaliser at Wembley where we thought ‘this is happening.’

“But I think too much is going on in his personal life, which has been well reported.

“His son’s been bagged off to Holland.

“He openly said that he wanted to go to Feyenoord if they ever came in.

“There’s rumours that Feyenoord have made that offer so, look, we can’t stand in his way.

“He’s done so much for Coventry City since he came in.

“We’ve only signed him for a million, as the story goes.

“So to have any sort of turnaround is massive.

“We’ll make a profit, as long as it’s reinvested properly and it is a swift process, [Viktor] Gyokeres felt like it dragged out for four or five weeks.

“With this, season kicks-off in six days.

“We need to get it done, get our replacement in.

“Who you replace him with, I have no idea. I don’t think he is replaceable.

“But I’d look at someone like Matt Grimes from Swansea if it was me, personally.

“I’d try to get someone in, get them embedded as quickly as possible.

“They’ll miss the chance to play the Leicester game, but let’s get him in as early as possible, so you don’t have that bedding in process which can take time.

“And I wish him all the best if he does go, I would say he’s given us a brilliant three years, longer than we expected.

“I remember during that lockdown season, a lot of fans were saying we would never get to see him play in the flesh in a City shirt and we’ve had him for two more years than that so he dragged us to the play-off single handedly, he deserves this opportunity.”

Should Coventry City cash-in on Gustavo Hamer?

Coventry have already cashed-in on their other star player this summer in Gyokeres.

The striker was sold for a handsome profit and the club moved quickly to secure Ellis Simms as his replacement.

If Coventry can do the same with Hamer then it may work out well, but replacing both in one window will prove very difficult.

The likes of Callum O’Hare will also have to step up in their role within the squad if the Sky Blues are to remain competitive over the next season.

But Hamer’s contract situation means that the best option is to sell this summer.