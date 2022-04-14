“I think he’s 50:50” – Journalist believes fresh agreement for West Brom player hinges on one factor

Andy Carroll’s future at West Bromwich Albion may depend on the salary he demands to extend his stay at The Hawthorns, according to the view of journalist Josh Holland who gave his thoughts to Football League World.

The 33-year-old has endured a mixed spell at The Hawthorns since his move from Reading in January, scoring just two goals in 12 league matches but proving to be a useful and daunting presence up top for the Baggies.

He was brought in to temporarily replace fellow winter addition Daryl Dike who had been ruled out of action with an injury at that point, joining on a free transfer after his contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium expired.

This was a much-needed addition for a side that needed to fill the gap left by Dike but were probably keen not to spend too much after forking out on a deal thought to be worth around £7m for the United States international at the start of that month.

However, they only recruited the former England international on a deal until the end of the season and this has created questions surrounding his future with the two parties yet to seal an agreement to extend his stay beyond then.

Reporter Holland is one man who believes this deal will hinge on his financial demands, with the club also needing to address other positions as part of their transfer agenda.

He said: “I think he’s 50:50, yes or no.

“I think what he offers is different to what they have elsewhere but I think two goals in 12 games isn’t brilliant to appeal to Bruce or the club.

“In my mind, it depends on how much he’s going to be costing them weekly.

“I think the quality that Carroll has is clear, not just his goals but his link-up play.

“The goal on Saturday came from a high ball from Sam Johnstone and he just won the header which he had no right of winning, so he offers something.

“If Bruce is going to be given time by the club to progress and see if he gets them back in the Premier League next season and they can get him on the same wage or a lower wage, then I don’t see why not.

The journalist also pointed out his negative points though – and wouldn’t pursue a move for him if he demands too much at the negotiating table.

“I’d say I’d prefer to see Robinson and Grant and Dike given more game time,” he continued.

“There’s three good-quality Championship strikers.

“I think having a fourth, you’re going to have to play a two up top and that means you lose more bodies in the midfield.

“I’d class him as a fringe player and he would be a waste of a wage that they can spend on a better goalkeeper or centre-back.”

The Verdict:

Holland makes a great point about their future formation. Are they going to stick with two up top? If so, Carroll will probably be a much-needed figure in there to provide depth and support for his strike partner.

However, there a real questions as to whether he would be able to play up top on his own these days. This is something he did for the Royals earlier in the season – but he probably would have benefitted from having a forward partner in a bid to make a bigger impact.

Callum Robinson’s goal at the weekend shows exactly why the 33-year-old needs men around him – because his knock-down was integral to that move and someone with a bit of pace could benefit from his service.

He also needs his own service to be a real goalscoring threat though – and he didn’t get anywhere near enough of it with the Royals and arguably at Albion at times.

So what style and formation Bruce goes with may depend on whether he can be a real asset in the Midlands, though it could be argued that he would be a good plan B option to have on the bench regardless of which system the 61-year-old adopts.