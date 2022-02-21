“I think he’ll do a great job” – Reading FC fan pundit gives verdict as familiar face returns to the club

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt is delighted to see Noel Hunt return to the club.

Hunt played for the Royals between 2008 and 2013, making over 140 appearances for the side as it went between Championship and Premier League football.

Hunt has now been appointed the new Under-23s manager at the club as it looks to shake up its managerial positions.

The news was announced shortly following the dismissal of Veljko Paunovic as manager of the club.

Hunt joins the club with the side 21st in the Championship and fighting for its survival in the division.

Our fan pundit Hunt believes that this is a move in the right direction and will help bring fans back on board following this tumultuous period.

“I think it’s brilliant Noel Hunt’s involved. A lot of the fans want some of the guys from the good days back in the club, bit of recognition, people we identify with,” Hunt told Football League World.

“I understand the fans’ views. I think he’s a good coach and I think he’ll do a great job taking over from Gilksey.

“He’ll do a great job for the first team, see what happens.”

Reading won their last game under Paunovic, defeating Preston North End 3-2, but it wasn’t enough for the 44-year old to keep his job in charge of the club.

Reading’s form has been abysmal, with Saturday’s victory being their first in 12 league games.

However the gap to the relegation zone is now five points, so Hunt coming into the fold could be another lift for the side’s morale on what’s been a successful week for the first team squad.

The Verdict

This is the kind of move the club needed to make, as it will help keep fans onside during this difficult time.

Hunt knows the club well and will be a big boost to the underage players at the club as he has a lot of experience to bestow on them.

He has experience as a coach as well, having worked with Swindon Town and Doncaster Rovers.

But the club also needs to act swiftly in its appointment of a new full-time manager, with Paul Ince coming in as interim manager not being the best plan for short-term success.