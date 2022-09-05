“I think he’ll boss it this year” – Burnley fan pundit reveals which Clarets youngster he is most excited about

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With Burnley undergoing a complete rebuild under Vincent Kompany, this summer brought about a new opportunity for some of the club’s younger players to impress.

19-year-old Dara Costelloe has made four Championship appearances this campaign, for example, so other youngsters at the club know that there are opportunities there providing that they perform.

With that being said, we asked FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone for his thoughts on which youngster he was most excited about at Turf Moor.

“In terms of youngsters that have actually come through the academy, I’d probably go with Bobby Thomas.” Ben explained to FLW.

“I’ve said for a few years that I think he’s a really great centre-back.

“He’s on loan at Bristol Rovers now, he’s only 21 and scored on his debut from centre-back – he’ll definitely be a Championship/Premier League player in the future, he’s just a real top defender.

“I think he’d have had a real good chance of playing for us this year if he’d have already experienced playing in League One.

“I think he’ll boss it this year.

“If we go up, he’ll probably go on loan to the Championship, but if we stay down I think he could really compete for that centre-back spot.”

Bobby Thomas is certainly an interesting selection from our fan pundit.

The 21-year-old gained League Two experience with Barrow back in 2021/21 and is now on loan at Bristol Rovers gaining further invaluable experience in the EFL.

At 21, you do feel that next season could be the year he makes his breakthrough at Turf Moor, if the club stay in the division and the player does as expected out on loan.

Those are two big ‘if’s’ at this early stage of the season though, but, nevertheless, it will be well worth keeping an eye on his progress at Bristol Rovers.