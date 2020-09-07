‘I think he’d be a regular starter’ – Parkinson facing Sunderland dilemma as transfer nears completion: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are close to securing a deal for free-agent striker Danny Graham on a one-year deal, as per Football Insider.

The 35-year-old was released from Blackburn in the summer after his contract at Ewood Park expired, and he is now set for another stint with the Black Cats following a spell at the Stadium of Light earlier on in his career.

Manager Phil Parkinson will now have a dilemma on his hands in-terms of who to start up-front, with Aiden O’Brien, Charlie Wyke and Will Grigg among the options at his disposal with the season kicking off this weekend.

So, with the Graham deal imminent, do you see him being a frequent starter in the Black Cats’ side?

The team here at FLW discuss….

George Harbey

I think this is undoubtedly a coup for Sunderland and he should be their main man up top.

Graham is obviously a very experienced player with loads of experience, and he is a proven goalscorer at League One level and above. He may have only scored 4 goals last season, but in 2018/19, he bagged 16 times which suggests that he can still cut it and find the net on a regular basis with plenty of game time under his belt.

Graham is a very similar type of player to Charlie Wyke and Will Grigg, in that he offers a real physical presence and possesses real aerial threat up top, but I think he just has the experience of scoring goals at the highest level which will be beneficial for the Black Cats.

Wyke and Grigg have proved to be poor signings for Sunderland, and I think the signings of Aiden O’Brien and Graham suggest that Phil Parkinson is looking to reshape his attacking options, and if an experienced player like Graham does come him, he’d be daft not to start him week in, week out if fit.

It’s a smart piece of business by the club.

George Dagless

I don’t see why not.

Sunderland struggled for goals last season, hence we’re seeing this deal happen, and I would have thought Graham would only be agreeing to go there on the assumption he’d be being offered first-team football.

He was scoring goals last season for Blackburn in the Championship and I think he’ll more than be able to score goals in League One, too, providing he gets the service.

It’s not costing Sunderland anything majorly, and he’ll be able to settle in quickly and provide the goods I’m sure so it’s a good move for all.

Jacob Potter

I think this would be a solid addition.

Graham has unfinished business with Sunderland, and I still feel as though this would be a real coup for the Black Cats if they signed Graham.

He’s got a considerable amount of experience of playing in the Championship, and I was surprised to see him leaving Blackburn at the end of last season.

But their loss could be Sunderland’s gain, and I think he’d be a regular starter ahead of both Charlie Wyke and Will Grigg.

Wyke and Grigg haven’t been consistent enough in front of goal based off of last season, and I think Graham would be able to force his way into the starting XI with relative ease.

If he can hit the ground running, then Sunderland could well find themselves mounting a serious challenge for promotion back into the Championship.