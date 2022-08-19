“I think he’d be a brilliant signing” – Sunderland fan pundit identifies player the club should sign before the transfer deadline

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland have had a steady start to life back in the Championship so far.

Having won once, drawn twice, and lost once, the Black Cats currently sit 11th in the Championship with five points on the board and will be hoping to add to that tally further when they travel to face Stoke City this weekend.

One negative of the season so far has been the injury to summer recruit Dan Ballard, though, with the 22-year-old set to be sidelined for months rather than weeks.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, then, when we asked our Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke for his thoughts on one player he would like to see arrive at the Stadium of Light before the transfer deadline, he opted for a central defender.

Jack told FLW: “We 100% do need another centre-back now that Dan Ballard is out for 12 weeks.

“Now at the club we’ve got [Bailey] Wright, [Danny] Batth and Aji Alese…off the top of my head I think that could be it.

Quiz: Do these 25 ex-Sunderland players currently play abroad or not?

1 of 25 Max Power Yes No

“So, in my opinion, that simply isn’t enough.

“O’Nien did do a job there when Ballard got injured on Saturday but we are going to need to bring one in anyway, in my opinion.

“I know Michael Hector is a name that’s been flying about which would be a good signing for me.

“He’s got Championship experience and he’s one of the older heads, but I think he’d be a brilliant signing for us to get some experience in there in what is a relatively young squad.”

The verdict

Michael Hector could be a really sensible pick up for Sunderland.

With Dan Ballard out they are in need of reinforcements, but even when he is back fit, Hector could still have an important role to play.

Bringing plenty of Championship experience and still just 30-years-old, Hector could play an important role for the club both on the pitch and off it this season.

He would not be a starter when everyone is fit, but having that Championship know how in and around the dressing room could be real positive on Sunderland’s campaign.

Given that he is also a free agent, there appears to be very few obstacles in the way of this transfer deal being done, so perhaps Sunderland should indeed pursue a move for the former Jamaican international.