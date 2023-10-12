Highlights Sinclair Armstrong's potential is highly regarded by QPR fans, who believe he has shown his attacking threat and impressive attributes.

It has so far been a very disappointing season for Queens Park Rangers and manager Gareth Ainsworth.

The club has won just two of their 11 Championship games, and that has resulted in them sitting in the relegation zone.

The Rs kept their status as a second-tier side last season, so coming into the new campaign, there was hope the club could kick on. However, that hasn’t happened, and pressure is now beginning to mount on Ainsworth.

In all the negativity, there has been one shining light at the club, and that has been striker Sinclair Armstrong.

What is Sinclair Armstrong’s current situation?

Armstrong joined the Rs in 2020 and has, in the last few years, worked his way through the club’s youth system.

The 20-year-old broke into the first team last season, appearing 22 times for the club in the Championship.

But in this 2023/24 season, the young forward seems to have really grasped his chances and has now become a firm fixture in the team.

Armstrong has only managed one goal so far this season, but his all-round performances have been impressive and got many QPR fans excited.

Therefore, with his contract expiring in the summer, there are concerns that Armstrong could leave when his deal runs down. There have even been reports that teams such as Celtic, Crystal Palace and Manchester City are keeping an eye on the forward.

But, QPR seem to be trying to work on a solution, as TEAMtalk have reported that Armstrong is close to agreeing a new deal to remain at Loftus Road beyond this season.

Here, we asked FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir for his thoughts on Armstrong and him possibly signing a new contract at the club.

He said: “Although Sinclair Armstrong only has one goal to his name so far this season, I think it's fair to say everyone knows that his potential is really, really high.

“He's even shown quite a few times already this season against many teams that he can be an attacking threat with his pace, his strength, and I for sure have never seen a young player, who has as much potential as him. I mean I've never seen a player at his age be so quick and strong, and it's just so important to get him tied down to a new contract because we can't be losing a player of his potential easily.

“There have been rumours about bigger clubs sniffing around him, having a look and sending scouts to watch him, so yeah, we need to get him tied down. I think he would sign a new deal; he doesn't strike me as one of these young players whose head is too big, or that would be swayed easily. I think he knows staying at QPR will definitely help him through his career, looking forward.

“It’s been a while since we've had a sort of talent and a player at his age who has a lot of potential. It’ll be nice to just see him play for QPR for a few more years before probably going on to bigger and better things.

“But yeah, I'm sure he'll sign a new deal, and hopefully we get it done as soon as possible really because we don't want any rumours about him leaving in January or bigger clubs looking at him and then putting in bids for next summer. We want to keep hold of him for a bit so, very, very crucial we get it done and hopefully happens soon.”

Should Sinclair Armstrong sign a new contract at QPR?

Obviously, the forward has been catching the attention of teams higher up the football pyramid and that will no doubt be worrying for QPR and their supporters.

But Armstrong is still very early in his career, and you could say it may be just a little too soon for the player to be thinking of moving to the potential clubs that are interested in him.

So, he may be wise in signing the new deal with the Rs, but implementing some sort of release clause would protect his interests.