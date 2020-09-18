‘I think he should leave it’ – Lamouchi facing key Nottingham Forest player decision pre-Cardiff: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest face off against Cardiff City at the City Ground tomorrow hoping to kick-start their 2020/21 Championship campaign, after a disappointing opening day 2-0 defeat to QPR.

Reds boss Sabri Lamouchi will be debating his team selection ahead of the match on Saturday, and one key decision will revolve around whether to start summer signing Lyle Taylor.

Lamouchi opted to leave the former Charlton frontman on the bench against QPR, bringing him on in the 67th minute in an attempt to add some attacking impetus and claw back a goal, however it was to no avail and Taylor’s impact could not help the Reds secure any points in west London.

So, with this in mind, should Lamouchi look to involve Taylor from the start against Cardiff or not?

The team here at FLW have their say….

George Harbey

It’s a tricky decision to make, but it’s hardly a bad one to make.

Grabban wasn’t at his best by any means against Queens Park Rangers last weekend, and he was guilty of missing some glorious chances towards the end of the game, which on another day, could have led to Forest getting back into the game and maybe taking all three points.

Unlike last season, though, Grabban will know that he has a striker of similar quality ready to take his shirt and replace him in the starting line-up if his performances aren’t up to scratch, and Lyle Taylor is a striker who had an excellent record in front of goal last term.

This could help get the best out of Grabban though, and you have to remember that the players haven’t had a full pre-season compared to usual, so match sharpness might be slightly low for the first few games of the season.

I don’t think Lamouchi will be rash, and it would be a bit of a controversial decision to bench last season’s top goalscorer, and the player who has captained them for the first two games of the campaign, after one below-par performance against QPR last weekend.

Do you what club these 9 ex-Nottingham Forest academy graduates are at now? Have a go now!

1 of 9 James Perch? Lincoln Burton Scunthorpe Mansfield

Alfie Burns

I think that it’s a call worth considering to maybe shake a bit of life into the Forest side.

There might be a little bit of a lacklustre attitude kicking around the City Ground at the moment, with a few senior stars a little bit too comfortable.

Lewis Grabban is a great striker and someone that has scored a lot of important goals for Forest. However, could Taylor coming into the side for him give him a boot up the backside?

Taylor is a new addition to the squad and is there to unsettle Grabban, keeping him on his toes almost.

I think it might prove to be a piece of management that sparks some life into this Forest squad.

George Dagless

I think he should leave it.

Lewis Grabban is a good striker and he’ll be looking to play his part in Forest getting back to winning ways as soon as possible, with him particularly vocal in his disappointment after the loss last weekend.

Lyle Taylor will be champing at the bit to get into the team, of course, and that is why he was signed – so both spur each other on.

Indeed, if Grabban doesn’t score here then we could see it mixed up and Lamouchi just needs to use them wisely to get them both firing and contributing.