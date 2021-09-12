‘I think he knows it’ – Paul Cook’s situation at Ipswich Town assessed: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Three draws and three losses from their opening six represents abject failure from Paul Cook and his players at Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys have shaken up the squad to epic proportions this summer, assembling an incredible squad for third tier level with 19 new additions.

A 5-2 defeat at home to newly promoted Bolton Wanderers on Saturday has made matters a lot more serious, Town have been free-scoring so far this season but their rearguard is looking very fragile.

Samy Morsy currently has two matches left of a three match suspension and will likely come straight in to sit in front of the back four when available but in the meantime Cook may have to find alternative solutions to save his job.

Here, we gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers on whether they believe that Paul Cook is under pressure after Ipswich’s awful start to the season…

Chris Thorpe

Most definitely and I think he knows it, if I’m being completely honest!

Whoever takes on the Ipswich job in League One will know that they will have a lot of expectation placed on their shoulders and he will have known what he signed up for.

It’s a tough situation to be in so early in the campaign and inevitably some will say he needs more time.

But it is debatable over whether he will get that time because of the manner of their results.

If things continue in their current vein for the next five games I could see the club taking action.

Chris Gallagher

It’s too soon to be thinking about that.

Obviously Ipswich have had a disastrous start and there’s no denying that they have underachieved massively so far and you ultimately look at the manager when these things happen. However, people shouldn’t have expected instant success when you look at the number of players that were brought in.

Cook has effectively bought a new squad in and the group will need time to get to know each other and he still won’t know his best team. So, he should be given until Christmas to get things right but he will know that things aren’t good enough right now.

Whilst it’s tough for the fans, Cook has proven himself at this level in the past, so he will get it right but a bit of patience is required from all connected to the club.

Toby Wilding

It does feel as though Cook needs more time at Ipswich before too many questions start being asked about his future.

Admittedly, there can be no denying that Ipswich have fallen well short of what has been expected of them since his appointment at Portman Road, and especially at the start of this season after such a promising transfer window.

However, having brought in so many players over the past few months, you feel Cook does need a bit of time to give them the opportunity to gel, and exploiting the best out of a group of players who could arguably compete in the Championship.

Indeed, it is also worth noting that during his last job at Wigan, Cook generally seemed to get the best out of his squad – some of which are now with him at Ipswich – during the second half of this season, so you feel it may be too soon to panic just yet.