“I think he just gets us” – Birmingham City fan pundit weighs up Lyle Taylor transfer scenario

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

When Lyle Taylor joined Birmingham City for the remainder of the season in the January window, you had a sense it could be a signing that worked out.

This was largely due to the fact that Lee Bowyer and Taylor had previously worked together at Charlton, and in that sense, were both known quantities to one another.

It has proved to be so, too, with Lyle Taylor scoring four goals in his nine performances for Blues so far, and putting in performances that have endeared him to the St. Andrews faithful.

With that being said, we asked FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland for his thoughts on whether Blues should try to sign Taylor on a permanent deal this summer.

“I certainly do think we should bring Lyle back to the club permanently next summer.” Tom told FLW.

“I think he certainly wants that as well.”

“The fans have really taken to him. I think he just gets us. Very much a Birmingham City player. ”

You can call yourself a hardcore Birmingham City fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were Birmingham founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

“He’s come in and scored some important goals for us so he’s certainly earned the right to be considered for a permanent move next season and I think if the price is right, it’s probably the most predictable transfer that Blues will be involved in next season. ”

“So yeah, hopefully we’ll see Lyle return to Blues next season and hopefully push on and score a few more goals.”

The Verdict

Lyle Taylor has certainly got the fans onside at St. Andrews with his performances so far for Blues, and a goal against West Brom at the weekend certainly will have done his chances of a permanent move this summer no harm whatsoever.

At 32 years old, Birmingham City could be reluctant to pay any significant fee for Taylor, but if they can strike the right deal with Forest, the forward has shown he has plenty to offer them now and going forward.

With one year left on his contract at Forest this summer, according to Transfermarkt, though, you’d assume Forest would want to cash in and so this shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

I think a permanent move for Taylor to St. Andrews this summer is a move that would make sense for all parties involved.