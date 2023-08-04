Highlights Roméo Lavia is likely to join Liverpool, who are set to submit a final offer to Southampton for the midfielder.

FLW's Southampton fan pundit believes Lavia is worth the £50 million price tag set by the club due to his immense potential and talent.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The future of Roméo Lavia at Southampton has been under intense speculation throughout the summer.

The midfielder was initially linked to four major clubs in English football, including Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

But it is now Liverpool that look most likely to sign the Belgian.

A final offer is set to be submitted by the Reds as they look to agree a deal with Southampton for the 19-year-old.

Liverpool have had two bids already rejected for Lavia this summer, with the Saints holding firm on the £50 million valuation of the player.

Is Romeo Lavia worth £50 million?

FLW’s Southampton fan pundit Martin Sanders has praised the performances of Lavia last season, claiming he’s one of the brightest talents he’s ever seen at St. Mary’s.

He has suggested that the £50 million price tag set by Southampton is entirely fair based on the potential that he already possesses.

“Oh Mr. Lavia, what a player,” Sanders told Football League World.

“He’s the best midfielder I’ve ever seen at that age, at 19-years-old. He was 18 when he first put on a Southampton shirt, but he’s a wonderful player. Technically really good.

“I think we all knew that he was going to go, probably about three games into watching him at Southampton, we knew he was that good. He’s a brilliant midfielder and he’ll go right to the top and play at the very top cause he’s that good. He’s fantastic. Is he worth £50 million? Yeah I think he is worth £50 million.

“I think he’d go to Liverpool and do quite credibly.”

Southampton’s Championship campaign is set to kick-off this evening with a clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

Russell Martin’s side will be without Tino Livramento, with the defender set to move to Newcastle United following a breakthrough in negotiations between the two clubs.

But Lavia is expected to play a role in the team after he featured in pre-season.

Martin will be aiming to get off to a good start to life as Southampton manager having taken the reins of the first team squad earlier in the summer.

The Saints will be aiming to compete for promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Should Southampton cash-in on Roméo Lavia?

Lavia is an exceptional talent that should be competing in the Premier League next season, but Liverpool appear unwilling to meet the £50 million asking price.

The midfielder has a lot of talent and could become a top player, so Southampton have every right to charge a premium fee for his services.

But their refusal to compromise could see them miss out on a deal entirely, which will risk the club losing out on a lot of money.

While he should retain his value going into next season, Manchester City hold a buy-back clause worth £40 million, so failing to secure that figure this summer is a risk.