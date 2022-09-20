“I think he is wasted there” – Stoke City fan pundit issues verdict on player role change under Alex Neil

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley has claimed that Jacob Brown’s performances out of position have been difficult to really gauge.

The forward has been moved to wing-back role under Alex Neil, playing there in two of the new manager’s three games in charge of the first team.

The Potters lost the opening of those two games, 2-1 to Reading, but won 3-0 against Hull City in the second.

Given it is still early days of Neil’s reign in charge of the club, it is still difficult to tell whether Brown will really excel in this role change or if he will be moved further up the pitch again at some stage.

However, this Stoke supporter believes that the 24-year old has the potential to play well in this new role.

But he also is wary that it may not be the best use of his talents, especially given how much of a goal threat he proved to be last season, netting 13 league goals for Michael O’Neill’s side.

“I think it’s been hard to judge how well Brown has been doing in the wing-back role,” Rowley told Football League World.

“He certainly got the raw attributes, I think in terms of hard work and pace and a willingness to get stuck in and even to get a ball in the box.

“So on paper, as a temporary replacement, I think he’s fine there.

“But I think he is wasted there.

“I think he’s more dangerous up front where you can hold the ball up, you can run the channels properly, and he’s a threat in front of goal.

“He scored 15 goals last season.

“So yes, he’s been fine as a stop-gap but I’d much rather see a proper right-back in that position.”

Neil has overseen three Championship games for Stoke since replacing O’Neill as manager.

Four points from those fixtures has seen the club move to 14th in the league table.

Up next for Stoke is the visit of Watford on October 2 following the international break.

The Verdict

Brown was not used last weekend in the team’s 0-0 draw with QPR, which may suggest that Neil is also uncertain of this new role for the winger.

Having a couple of weeks of uninterrupted training with the new manager may be what’s needed to help adjust the player to this position.

Whether he is back in the team against Watford or not could be an indication of whether he is a part of Neil’s plans for this squad.

Neil himself has been unsure of a back three formation in the past but had great success with it at Sunderland, so perhaps the 41-year old may revert to a back four.

That may open up a space for Brown to play in a more advanced role where he is a more natural fit.