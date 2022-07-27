“I think he is outstanding” – Clinton Morrison reacts to Tottenham’s recent transfer agreement for Djed Spence

Of all the players in the Championship during the last campaign, there was one man who caught the eye of Premier League teams perhaps more than any other and that was Djed Spence.

After leaving Middlesbrough on loan in search of more regular gametime, the winger spent the campaign on loan with newly-promoted Nottingham Forest. With Steve Cooper’s side, he thrived playing on a weekly basis and became one of the most exciting players in the second tier.

It led to plenty of Premier League teams wanting to sign the player and eventually, he was allowed to leave Boro to complete a move to Tottenham and the top flight. With Spurs interested in the youngster since January, it had seemed like a deal to send him to the club would happen during the summer window.

Now, with the player having sealed a switch to the Premier League, Clinton Morrison has revealed via OLBG that he feels the transfer is a ‘great move’ and that he could even be a regular starter at Tottenham already because of his talent.

Spence managed a haul of two goals and four assists in 39 league games last time around and showcased that he can offer plenty in attack and in defence too. With no top flight experience under his belt yet, the winger might take some getting used to the pace of the Premier League and getting up to speed with the top flight.

However, according to Morrison, he feels that Spence will thrive at his new club and told OLBG: “It’s a great move all round because he’s a fantastic player. I watched him a lot at Nottingham Forest, and I think he’s a top player.

“I’m not sure if Conte will throw him in straight away because they’ve got Emerson Royal who they really like and Matt Doherty as well. But Djed Spence for me, if he’s fit, firing and learns the role Conte wants him to play quickly, then he should be a regular starter at Tottenham because I think he is outstanding.

“He can go both ways, but there could be some improvements to his defending and I’m sure Conte will be looking at improving that side of his game. As a wing-back and the way Spurs want to play, we all saw the way he was at Forest last season and he’s still young so he can still work on things to improve.

“To work under a world class manager like Antonio Conte is a great move for him, it’s probably the move that he wanted. If it didn’t happen then I think Forest would have signed him, but I think Forest knew Tottenham were knocking on the door. It’s a brilliant signing for Tottenham and he will certainly play for them this season.

“Maybe not straight away because Conte likes his experienced players, but what an opportunity for Djed Spence to go and work under a manager the calibre of Conte. He’s also walking into a team with world class players like Kane and Son, so he’ll only get better.”

The Verdict

Djed Spence played some superb football in the Championship last season and had a genuine case to be one of the best players in the division.

It seemed a certainty that he would join a Premier League club this summer and he’s now done that with Tottenham and Morrison’s claims the player could end up playing regularly for Spurs aren’t wrong. There is every chance now that he could become a first-team option at White Hart Lane and pick up where he left off in the second tier.

With Tottenham and Antonio Conte already having several options in that position, Spence might have to make do with some appearances off the bench at first but considering the player’s talent and his ability in the Championship, there is no reason he shouldn’t produce a similar level of showing on the field in the Premier League.

Middlesbrough have the money they wanted and Spurs have themselves a very talented player for the new season.