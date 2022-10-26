“I think he has been really good” – Millwall fan pundit reacts to 28-year-old’s performances after recent Gary Rowett switch

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Heading into the 2022/23 campaign, the number one spot at Millwall was firmly in Bartosz Bialkowski’s hands.

The Polish keeper had appeared in all 46 of Millwall’s league matches for the last three Championship seasons, and so it felt inevitable that that could be the case for a fourth successive campaign.

However, after conceding 13 goals in the first nine matches of the season, back up keeper George Long was given an opportunity to impress, although Rowett stressed this was not due to the bad performance of the Pole.

In his seven matches so far, though, the 28-year-old has conceded six times, keeping two clean sheets, too.

With that said, we asked FLW’s Millwall fan pundit Tom Luetchford how George Long’s performances have been since Rowett made the switch of keepers.

“Yeah I think George Long’s been really good.” Tom told FLW.

“He’s been a decent shot stopper, he’s really good with his feet, he’s given us another way of attacking.

“With Long in goal, we’re a lot more direct, he doesn’t just knock the ball upfield, his passes are pretty pinpoint.

“I think he has been really good and I’m happy for him to stay in that number one spot.”

The Verdict

Like many, I wasn’t really expecting to see a change in the goalkeeping situation at Millwall this season.

However, it sounds as though George Long is grasping the opportunity and impressing.

His distribution could be the key factor that keeps him his spot in the starting line up, though, as our fan pundit explains, it brings a different element to Millwall’s style.

The club have won five of his seven matches in goal, losing just one, too, which is always going to help,

Indeed, it may well be that we continue to see Long between the sticks at The Den for quite some time now, particularly with Bialkowski entering the latter years of his career.