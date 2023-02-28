“I think he does” – Pundit delivers Cameron Dawson prediction as Sheffield Wednesday close in on Championship return

Starting the season in a deputy role to David Stockdale, Cameron Dawson has been in excellent form for Sheffield Wednesday since emerging as number one.

Playing his first league game of this campaign in mid-December, the Owls shot-stopper has kept eight clean sheets in 11 appearances, conceding a mere five goals in that time.

Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten since the 27-year-old was brought into the starting XI and he will be hoping that he can remain first-choice during what remains.

Asked if he believes that Dawson has what it takes to start in the Championship should promotion be achieved, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Yes, I think he does. He’s been absolutely exceptional since he’s been brought into the team.

“Stockdale was only ever going to be a short-term measure to give Sheffield Wednesday some experience and I think Stockdale has done brilliantly this season.

“But the problem that Darren had is that Dawson went on loan last season and played very, very well at Exeter, and if he didn’t play him in the first team, he was going to lose him.

“And as I said Stockdale is not the future, you know, Dawson’s only 27 and these are the years now he needs to kick on with his career.”

The verdict

Dawson possesses an excellent record since mid-December and if he is able to continue delivering strong and consistent performances, he will have a great chance to remain number one.

With Sheffield Wednesday looking in good shape and chasing down the League One title, they will have one eye on potentially being in the Championship next season.

Certainly a good goalkeeping department, there is every chance that Dawson could thrive in England’s second tier, in what would likely be a different kind of test to what he is experiencing this season.

Whilst there is an evident gulf in quality between League One and the Championship, the Owls already have a squad full of higher-level talent.