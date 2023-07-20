Carlton Palmer has tipped a number of players to compete for the golden boot in the Championship this season.

The second division action returns in just a couple of weeks, with Southampton visiting Sheffield Wednesday in the opening fixture on 4 August.

Chuba Akpom took home the award for most goals in the league last year, bagging 28 for Middlesbrough as they earned a play-off place under Michael Carrick.

Viktor Gyokeres was close behind in second with 21 to his name for Coventry.

Carlton Morris rounded out the top three, scoring 20 for Luton Town on their way to promotion to the Premier League.

Who does Carlton Palmer think will win the Championship golden boot?

Palmer has questioned whether Akpom is capable of repeating his goal scoring feat of last season.

The former midfielder instead has named the likes of Joel Piroe and Leicester City’s pair of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho as potential threats.

“There will be some serious contenders for the golden boot in the Championship next season,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Can Chuba Akpom, if he stays at Middlesbrough, repeat his feat of 28 goals?

“He’s never scored as many goals as that before.

“You’ve got Joel Piroe, Jamie Vardy, a fit Patrick Bamford and Iheanacho.

“It’ll be interesting, because I think Jamie Vardy, if he stays at Leicester and the side they’re putting together, I think he could top 20, 25 goals.”

Gyokeres and Morris will be unable to compete for the honour again this season as the pair are no longer competing in the Championship.

The Swede has signed for Sporting CP in a deal worth up to £20 million, leaving the Sky Blues after two impressive campaigns for the club.

Meanwhile, Morris will be competing in the top flight with Rob Edwards’ side as they look to maintain their place in the Premier League beyond one year.

The likes of Akpom, Vardy and Iheanacho all have precarious positions going into the upcoming campaign, with their futures all in doubt.

The trio have been linked with potential moves away from their respective clubs this summer.

The only certainty is that the competition for the golden boot will be fierce, with several players looking like they can score more than 20 goals next season.

Who are the contenders to the Championship golden boot this year?

The names listed by Palmer should all be in the hunt for the golden boot.

If Akpom can carry on his form into another season then there is every chance he will win the award again given how well he played in 2022-23.

Carrick’s side have been free-scoring, so someone is likely to be a contender from that team if Akpom is sold or doesn’t find the same form.

Meanwhile, another contender could prove to be Ross Stewart from Sunderland.

The Scot is nursing an injury at the moment, but if he can get back to full fitness and play enough games then there’s no doubt that he will be in the mix.

The 27-year-old bagged 10 goals from 13 appearances last year, which was an impressive tally given his lack of game time.