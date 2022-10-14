“I think he could go out and get some experience“ – Millwall fan pundit highlights Lions player who could go out on loan in January

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Millwall fan pundit Tom Luetchford has offered his thoughts on which player may benefit from a potential loan move away from the club in January.

Young forward Isaac Olaofe has been highlighted as a potential player who could benefit from a temporary exit from the Den at the turn of the year.

The 21-year old has made just two Championship appearances so far this season, totalling for only 12 minutes of action on the pitch.

Both appearances came from the bench, with his first time in the team in the league coming 11 minutes from the end in the 2-0 loss to Sheffield United in August.

He also featured in the closing stages of the team’s 3-2 win over Coventry City.

This Millwall supporter claims that the forward has fallen too far down the pecking order, and that going out and gaining experience in the second half of the campaign may be the best way for him to develop his game.

“I’d say that would have to be Isaac Olaofe,” Luetchford told Football League World.

“He’s been kept around the squad this year.

“He’s a decent young forward but I don’t think he’s really going to get too much of a sniff at it.

“You’ve got [Tom] Bradshaw in front of him, you’ve got [Benik] Afobe in front of him, [Mason] Bennett’s now fit.

“I’m sure he’d put Bennett in front of him as a forward.

“So I think he could go out and get some experience.”

Olaofe spent time on loan in the last two seasons with Sutton United, playing 64 league games during that time and scoring 22 goals.

His performances helped lift the club from the National League into an 8th place finish in League Two.

The Verdict

A loan move may prove beneficial considering it is clear now that Gary Rowett has no use for him in the current squad.

Keeping him during the first half of the campaign made sense given how busy the schedule was set.

But he has ultimately not received the game time he may have hoped.

Going to a League One side now seems the optimal move, but another loan to a League Two team could help him continue to develop his game at a senior level.