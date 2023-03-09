“I think he could get interest from top Championship sides” – Luton Town fan pundit discusses potential Elijah Adebayo interest

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Elijah Adebayo is a player that has been performing very well at Championship level for some time now.

Last season, for example, he netted 16 goals in 40 league appearances, helping fire Luton Town into the play-off places and this term, he has seven in 33 so far.

His form last season, in fact, attracted Premier League interest, with Newcastle United having been linked with a potential move ahead of the January transfer window in 2022.

At the time, the Magpies were in a relegation scrap and looking for some added firepower.

With that previous interest in mind, we asked FLW’s Luton Town fan pundit Daniel Ashby whether or not he thought Adebayo could attract Premier League interest once again this summer.

“To be honest with Adebayo, he had a slow start to the season and Morris is probably number one choice.” Daniel told FLW.

“I just can’t see him getting Premier League interest.

“I think he could get interest from top Championship sides – if he’s running out of contract we might be forced to sell as we won’t want to lose out on a few million.

“I don’t think he’s Premier League quality – [more like] top half Championship, but he’s still young, he can improve and has still got a bit of potential.

“But, I don’t think he’s Premier League at the minute.”

The Verdict

Were we having this discussion twelve months ago it might have been a different story.

However, I’m inclined to agree with our fan pundit here that Elijah Adebayo is not likely to attract transfer interest from Premier League clubs this summer.

Although things have picked up for him slightly goalscoring wise in 2023, he is still not matching the high standards he set last season when Newcastle were sniffing around.

As our fan pundit says, teams towards the top end of the Championship could come sniffing, but the Premier League may be a step too far at this moment in time.