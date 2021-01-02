‘I think giving him the job would be a mistake’ – Should Sheffield Wednesday be looking at in-house appointment? The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Neil Thompson may be considered as an outside bet to become Sheffield Wednesday manager.

After two games as caretaker boss the coach has picked up back-to-back victories over in-form Middlesbrough and Derby County.

Dejphon Chansiri is likely to look at a more experienced option, but has Thompson given the Owls’ chief food for thought?

Our writers at FLW have their say…

Ned Holmes

As well as he has started, I think giving Thompson the permanent job would be a mistake.

They got the job done last night but Wednesday were far from convincing and I think with a real relegation battle on their hands, they should look elsewhere.

Thompson hasn’t really put a foot wrong but keeping him at the helm is too much of a risk and there is a lot on the line.

The likes of Danny Cowley and Paul Cook are both jobless, the Owls should be chasing them!

Toby Wilding

I do think it is something that has to be considered for Wednesday.

Ultimately football is a results business, particularly for a team such as Wednesday who are looking to get out of trouble at the wrong end of the Championship table, and right now Thompson is getting those results for them.

That therefore, must surely mean that his name is in the ring for the job, and it could be argued that the timing of this managerial change at Hillsborough could be a boost for Thompson’s chances of getting the role too, should he want it.

Given he has already been with the club for some time, he should know just what they need in the January transfer window, and if they can’t get those players through the door, then he has also proven that he can get victories with the playing squad that he currently has at his disposal.

That you feel, is something which could be appealing to Chansiri.

Alfie Burns

I think that might be a little bit premature if I’m totally honest.

Thompson is doing a good job and getting Wednesday moving towards safety is something that’s got to be admired.

However, it’s not an ambitious appointment and I can’t see Chansiri taking that decision.

He’s had the chance to do something similar with Lee Bullen in the past, but hasn’t. He’s not going to do it with Thompson; I just don’t see it.

There will be floods of interest in the Wednesday job, despite their struggles in the Championship this season.

Expect a much more familiar name to come in.