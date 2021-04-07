‘I think everyone can see that’ – Barry Bannan makes Darren Moore claim as Sheffield Wednesday battle against the drop

Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan has praised Darren Moore’s methods since arriving at Hillsborough and insists there is belief within the camp that they can achieve Championship survival this season.

The Owls have struggled all season after receiving a points deduction before the season even began, and Moore became the third permanent manager of the season at the start of March.

Results didn’t immediately change though as Wednesday suffered three successive defeats against Rotherham, Reading and Norwich.

Optimism was renewed though after a fantastic 2-1 victory over in-form Barnsley just before the international break, but then a 1-0 defeat to Watford on Good Friday brought more despair to Owls fans.

But just when negativity had set in again amongst supporters, the players shocked everyone with a 5-0 thumping of Cardiff City on Monday, blowing the Welsh side away with a fantastic performance.

It was proof that there’s still life in the team and they’re not giving in the fight just yet, and Bannan has full belief in both the team on the pitch and Moore’s capabilities as manager to get them out of the drop zone.

Sheffield Wednesday quiz: Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?

1 of 19 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

“We are just concentrating on ourselves. We think we can put the run together to get out of it and there will be plenty on the outside saying that we can’t and that’s our motivation,” Bannan told the club’s official website.

“Since the new manager has come in the performances have been getting better and better. We’re really enjoying the way he wants us to play and I think everyone can see that.

“We’ve got to go out there and give it everything we’ve got, draws will not be enough. The Cardiff game has gone and we are now focused on QPR and trying to get three more points.”

The Verdict

If there’s more performances like the one on Monday, then there’s no reason why Wednesday cannot overturn the deficit of points.

Rotherham do have games in hand but from their last few performances their goose looks cooked right now, whilst the likes of Birmingham, Coventry and Huddersfield above the drop zone are inconsistent.

So are Wednesday though and that’s why they are where they are – a few more wins in dominant fashion though like what they did to Cardiff and against all the odds, Championship football may be theirs next season.