‘I think every Tics fan has got to be happy’ – Wigan Athletic figure reacts to the club’s start to the season

Mal Brannigan has spoken out about how delighted he has been to work with Wigan so far, telling the club’s official website every Latics fan has got to be ‘happy with where we are.’

Wigan are currently sat nicely in third place in the League One table, having made an incredible start to life under their new owners. They have lost just two so far this campaign and, with two games on hand in Plymouth and one on Wycombe, could quite easily find themselves back at the top of the pile soon.

It’s been a big turnaround for the side since last season, when they just about managed to stay above water in the third tier. A few bad results and the club could have been staring League Two in the face but boss Leam Richardson managed to keep them up.

The Latics pushed on in summer, investing with their newfound wealth and it has paid dividends so far. Rather than looking down the table this campaign, Wigan have been able to look up again and dream of a potential promotion back into the Championship.

While Leam Richardson and the rest of his staff and players certainly deserve some plaudits for the work done so far, a lot of it can certainly be put down to the work of Mal Brannigan and Phoenix 2021 Limited in taking over at the DW Stadium and investing.

With Wigan placed into administration and docked points, the future looked bleak but after this new takeover, the club are beginning to find their feet again and Brannigan has claimed that every Latics fan should certainly be ‘happy’ with where the club are. He said to the club’s official website: “It’s been an incredible six months. Everyone has come together over the last six months to really help us achieve what we’ve done so far.

“I think every Tics fan has got to be happy with where we are, and I think we are ahead of the curve slightly from where we thought we might be.”

The work being done at the DW Stadium by the owners, the manager and his staff and the players on the field is finally all clicking and it means that it could be a very productive season for Wigan – with a potential promotion at the end.

The Verdict

No team would have wanted to be in the situation that Wigan were thrust into, with the Latics in dire straits up until the takeover.

The club were facing potential back-to-back relegations only for Leam Richardson to pull the team out of the mire and keep them afloat in the third tier. Now, with the backing of a new owner, the off-field problems can be forgotten and they can start focusing on the games, results and the players on the field again.

It’s been quite a transformation and it’s paid off nicely for them so far.

If they continue to work in harmony and things keep clicking, there could definitely be a promotion parade at the DW Stadium come the end of the current season.