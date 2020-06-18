‘I think Brentford could nick a win’ – Fulham face Brentford in huge west London derby: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The EFL Championship returns this weekend and Fulham host Brentford to kick it all off.

This west London derby at Craven Cottage has more riding on it than normal with both clubs firmly in the hunt for promotion to the Premier League.

Scott Parker’s Fulham currently occupy third spot in the league, six points adrift of second placed West Brom, whilst the Bees sit four points away from Fulham in fourth.

How will this game play out? Especially after such a lengthy break in football?

The team here at Football League World offer up their views…..

George Dagless

It’s so hard to call.

I think we’ll either see a narrow Fulham win or an impressive Brentford win by a few goals – it all depends on who starts this one the better.

Fulham have been hard to beat this year but they’ve not killed enough games off and with Brentford’s attack in mind that is a worrying trait.

I’d not be surprised by any result in truth this weekend, given how close they are, but I do feel as though this is a great chance for Brentford and their attacking trio to really make a statement.

I’m siding with the Bees right now, but ask me again tomorrow and I’ll have probably changed my mind!

Jacob Potter

I think Brentford could nick a win here.

The Bees have impressed me throughout this year’s campaign, and I’m expecting them to pick up where they left off when they return to action.

Fulham have been equally as impressive though, and will be hoping they can keep their faint automatic promotion chances alive with a positive result against Thomas Frank’s side.

Brentford looked sharp against Arsenal recently, as they beat the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium in a friendly.

With their key players back to full fitness as well, I can see the likes of Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins playing a key role for them on the day against the Cottagers.

I’ll be bold and say that the Bees will win this game 2-1, but if Fulham are at their best, they’re going to cause Brentford a number of problems.

A crucial six-pointer.

Ned Holmes

I think this one is going to be quite tight and cagey but we might see some late drama.

The rustiness is certainly going to play a part and both sides have resolute defences, so it could be a case of who takes their opportunities.

I fancy Brentford to nick this one to kick-start their promotion push. With Jansson back I think they could really pile some pressure on the top two, starting at Craven Cottage.

That said, it could come down to a moment of magic or just who can deal with the unusual new-normal the best.