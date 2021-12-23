“I think both will be a bit disappointed at the moment” – Gary Rowett delivers verdict on experienced Millwall duo’s futures

Gary Rowett has told News at Den that he believes that experienced duo, Alex Pearce and Matt Smith will be disappointed with their lack of game time.

Smith, 32, has commonly been used from the bench, but has been restricted to just six Championship starts all season.

Pearce fins himself with just four minutes of Championship action to his name this season, with the 33-year-old finding himself out of favour even without Daniel Ballard out injured.

The pair have previously played big roles for the club but it remains to be seen if they will have a Millwall future beyond this season.

Speaking to News at Den about the aforementioned duo, Rowett said: “I don’t think it’s fair for me to make that comment now or that assumption publicly.

“I’ve spoken to both players individually to give them an idea of where they are, where they stand at the moment.

“I think both will be a little bit disappointed at the moment with the lack of game-time. Both could look at a game like Peterborough and say, ‘could I have offered a little bit more in that type of game?’ I understand that.

“But at the same time, as a manager you have to choose how you want the team to play and how you want it to look.

“And sometimes certain players don’t quite get as much game-time as they would like. You have to assess that moving forward.

“What I do is I always try to be honest with players and individually both of those will understand the situation.

“They’ve played a lot of games between them, they are two fabulous players at this level – so I wouldn’t expect them to be overly happy that they haven’t played much.”

The Verdict

Both players have been excellent to the club and have played big roles in previous seasons, but it seems that a new challenge could be on the cards for the pair.

Smith still causes mayhem in the final third, with his physicality and intelligence at Championship level posing as a real threat and could still do a job in the second-tier.

However, it would be no surprise to see a League One move for them both, as they would be excellent additions at the lower level.

They both still have a contract to play for this season, and if a move away is not sanctioned in January, then they will still have a chance to get back into the side.