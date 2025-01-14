Blackburn Rovers manager John Eustace kept his cards close to his chest when asked about their interest in Patrick Bamford and Jed Wallace during the January transfer window.

The Lancashire outfit are in a positive place heading into the second half of the Championship season, sitting narrowly outside the play-off places and with a game in hand on some of their promotion rivals.

Championship table (5th-7th Position Club P GD Pts 5th Middlesbrough 26 11 41 6th West Brom 26 11 40 7th Blackburn Rovers 25 5 39

The January transfer window seems to have arrived at the ideal time for Rovers to bolster their squad and further equip themselves for the hectic remainder of the campaign.

Naturally, like most other clubs, Blackburn have been linked with recruiting some more fresh faces, with Patrick Bamford touted for a reunion with John Eustace, while the seemingly outcast West Brom winger Jed Wallace is in search of more regular gametime, and could be persuaded by a move to Ewood Park.

When asked about the pair, Eustace was coy about the situation, but didn’t rule out any approaches.

As reported by the Lancashire Telegraph, the 45-year-old Eustace didn’t give too much away when being questioned over the moves, although Blackburn are in the market for a number nine and a left-winger come the end of the window.

Eustace said: “Patrick (Bamford) is a very good player, I played with him at Derby, a long time ago when he started out, he's a consistent performer at this level, he plays for a huge club in Leeds. But there will be lots of names thrown towards me and I'll just say they're good players.

"You'd have to ask the club. He's a player on a long list that we have looked at and we'll have to see."

Meanwhile, the former Birmingham City boss was probed over Albion club captain Jed Wallace, who has struggled to break into the first team picture at The Hawthorns due to the ever-impressive Tom Fellows.

Eustace added: "Jed (Wallace) is another good Championship player. West Brom have a lot of good Championship players, and these players all fit that description."

Blackburn could be in the market for Patrick Bamford and Jed Wallace

Given John Eustace failed to rule out making moves for either one of Patrick Bamford or Jed Wallace, then there is a chance the club may have the pair on their shortlist to bring to Ewood Park before the deadline.

There is a slight snag with Bamford, who has recently picked up a hamstring injury and won’t make a return to action until next month, so Rovers may be put off a move for the 31-year-old and are sure to pursue other targets.

Wallace has a more realistic chance though, with the Baggies aiming to cut down on their wage bill and part ways with a high earner who has failed to produce on the pitch in recent times.

The wideman has shown the quality he can possess at this level in previous years for Millwall, so a fresh environment and new opportunity could be exactly what is needed to see him reignite his career.