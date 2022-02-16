“I think he served his purpose in a sense” – Fulham fan pundit gives verdict on Jean Michael Seri’s situation

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Fulham fan pundit Matt Rhys Baldwin has claimed that it is time for Fulham to move on from Jean Michael Seri.

The former Nice midfielder initially struggled with the move to Craven Cottage, but Baldwin believes his recent stint with the team has turned around his stance on the player.

However, he has claimed that it hasn’t been enough to warrant a new contract for the Ivorian international, who is out of contract in the Summer.

Seri has been an important player in Marco Silva’s side this season, competing in 22 of the team’s Championship games so far this season.

In those 22 appearances, he has also earned six assists for the side as they are now running away at the top of the league.

But Baldwin is unsure whether he would be the right fit for the side if they are to compete in the Premier League next season.

“It’s a bit of a tough one because you can see the quality that he has and what he’s been able to bring to the side that he really wasn’t able to do back in 2018-19,” said our FLW fan pundit, who can be found on Twitter.

“Part of that wasn’t his fault because that was just a chaotic season in general. So it’s a bit of a weird one, but I think he served his purpose in a sense.

“He’s effectively proved himself to be a £100-150 million player — whatever the number is for getting into the Premier League these days.

“Given his age, given the jump up between the Championship and the Premier League, I just think it’s going to be too much for him and I would rather see a younger player coming in, so we can have a squad that can be built over the next five years or so.”

Seri is one of the highest earners at the club, so shedding his wages from the books would free up a lot of space for the club to spend money with.

Fulham currently lead the way in the Championship, with a six point gap over second place Bournemouth.

Silva’s side Huddersfield Town at Craven Cottage on February 19.

The Verdict

Baldwin raises a lot of interesting points in relation to Seri. While he has been useful for the club this season, his wages are taking a heavy toll on the squad.

At 30-years old, his best years are likely behind him now, so investing in youth is the better option for the club.

He has played a key role in helping the club get back into the Premier League, which is as much as they could ask from him in the final year of his contract.

But now does seem like the right time for both parties to go their separate ways.