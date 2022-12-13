“I think a loan move would be on the horizon” – Pundit provides thoughts on Brighton man amidst Burnley, Coventry and Sunderland interest

A whole host of Championship clubs are keeping an eye on Brighton & Hove Albion striker Deniz Undav, as first detailed in an exclusive Football League World report.

The report states that Burnley, Queens Park Rangers, Coventry City, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City, are all keeping eye on the Premier League forward.

The 26-year-old has appeared eight times in the Premier League this season for the Seagulls, however, all of his appearances have come from the bench.

Asked whether he envisages a Championship move coming to fruition when January comes around, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “He hasn’t played much. He was on loan last season and coming back, he’s not been involved much this season.

“So I think a loan move would be on the horizon. He’s got a lot of clubs in the Championship that are interested in him and it might even be a loan move with a view to a permanent move because he’s just not been involved at Brighton at all.”

The verdict

Undav needs to be playing regularly because he is an exciting talent at an exciting age, with it not seeming too likely that regular minutes could be achieved at the Amex Stadium.

The 26-year-old could well thrive in the Championship but with the level of interest that is currently in for him, he will be hoping to go somewhere where he can play consistently.

A player with a high ceiling and undoubted ability, rediscovering form in the second tier seems a very good option with his immediate future in mind.

Whether a permanent switch can be agreed upon is an interesting consideration in all of this too, with Undav someone who certainly could impress in the Premier League in the future.