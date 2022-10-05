“I tell him every single day” – Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray outlines where Man United loanee has to improve

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has urged Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo to shoot more after the Championship club’s goalless draw with Blackpool yesterday.

With both Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms out injured, Diallo has played up top – both as a starter and a substitute – in the past three games but is yet to find the net despite some impressive performances.

He drew a blank again in last night’s 0-0 draw with Blackpool at the Stadium of Light and, speaking to The Northern Echo, Mowbray had a message for the 20-year-old after the game.

He said: “We need him to shoot more. It’s something I tell him every single day. It’s almost as if he wants to score a brilliant perfect goal. He faints to shoot, sits somebody down, skips passed the next one, faints to shoot and the goalie dives and he rolls it in the corner. We all then go ‘wow’.

“He’s in the middle the box on his favoured left foot ten yards out. He has just got to smash that in and he waits for the defender to come so he can skip passed him.”

Mowbray added: “He has to learn and we have to keep telling him. Football is a game of repetition and trying to create good habits. He’s on that journey with us and probably why he is out on loan from his parent club because they need to teach the players if you get a chance in tight games at the top level, you have to take your chances. Not just look good, you have to be good.

“You’re judged by the stats, the goals, the assists. Not how many nutmegs or dribbles you have so he’s a young boy learning his trade. I think it’s good that he’s out there trying to do the job. He is a good finisher when he wants to be. He’s just a bit reluctant to pull the trigger.”

Diallo will hope to get another chance to open his account for the Black Cats on Saturday when they head to South Wales to take on Swansea City.

Sunderland are set to be without a recognised striker for that game as well with Simms not expected back until later in October and Stewart sidelined until November at the earliest, which means the Man United loanee may well get the nod up top once again.

Quiz: Did Sunderland win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Selhurst Park? Win Draw Loss

The Verdict

Mowbray’s thoughts will likely be echoed by the majority of Sunderland fans, who will want to see Diallo pull the trigger more often.

There’s no doubting the 20-year-old’s talent but he’s still got a lot to learn in terms of making decisions in match situations.

Working under Mowbray, who has a good record with young players, should help him make progress in that area, which will benefit both the Black Cats and his parent club.

With Simms and Stewart sidelined, Sunderland need their other attackers to contribute goals and they’ve not been able to do that over the past two games.

Mowbray will hope to see Diallo respond to this message with a first strike for the club on Saturday.