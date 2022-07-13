“I suspect he’ll be back in the Championship within a year” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit reacts as Nottingham Forest close in on Lewis O’Brien

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town look set to lose their prized asset as Lewis O’Brien closes in on a switch to Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest.

The Telegraph have reported that Forest hope to make O’Brien their next summer signing for a fee in the region of £10 million, but they haven’t quite got a deal over the line for the 23-year-old.

The central midfielder has been in top form for the Terriers for a couple of years, and was a key part of the side that made it to the Championship play-off final in May, where they narrowly lost out 1-0 to Forest.

Quiz: The big Huddersfield Town summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 What squad number did Tom Lees wear in 2021/22? 4 5 26 32

Now though, Huddersfield are on the verge of losing their most valuable possession, and FLW’s Terriers fan pundit Graeme Rayner is of the belief that whilst the club can’t stand in the way of the player’s Premier League dream, there were potentially better clubs to wait for than to head to Forest.

“Seeing Lewis O’Brien go will be absolutely gutting, especially as it looks like he’ll probably be going with his best mate Harry Toffolo,” Graeme said.

“So, I’m pleased for him that he’ll get an opportunity to play in the Premier League, he deserves that opportunity, I think it’ll be a big step up for him but I think it’s a good opportunity for him and good luck to him.

“In terms of a good potential landing spot for him – I believe that Forest will potentially be the whipping boys of the Premier League next season.

“There were rumours that other Premier League clubs were interested and maybe they would be a better fit, although he might not’ve got much game-time, so I suppose it’s the trade-off between potentially winning games or playing a lot.

“I wish him good luck, but I suspect he’ll be back in the Championship within a year.

“A potential £10 million fee? He’s worth more. I believe that what happened when Leeds were sniffing around him not that long ago he signed a new contract and we put in a release clause.

“There are rumours running around that are doing Dean Hoyle no favours that suggest perhaps we’ve taken lower than that fee, which obviously if Lewis O’Brien wants to go, especially with the managerial change we’ve just had, we need to let him go, but we shouldn’t be letting him go at a cut-price, the club should meet our valuation.

“If there was no release fee in there, I wouldn’t be letting him go for less than £15 million. In my opinion that’s what he’s worth to us as a club.

“I think we’ve potentially had our pants down a bit, but football’s a funny business, so Dean Hoyle will know whether he feels he’s got good value or not, and it’s over to him now to try and win some of the fans adoration back by maybe re-investing some of that money.”

The Verdict

A controversial opinion it may be by stating that Forest may be the cannon fodder of the Premier League next season considering they’ve already spent a lot of money, but O’Brien will surely be getting plenty of game-time.

He is the ideal James Garner replacement in the engine room for the Tricky Trees, and now it’s up to him – if a deal gets over the line – to prove he can make the step up.

For Huddersfield though, it will be a bitter blow to lose the academy graduate after all he’s done for the club.

However, they are going to get a decent fee for his services – a fee though that we have no idea will be re-invested into the club or not.