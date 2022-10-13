“I still think they’ll go on a run” – Ex-Liverpool player issues Coventry City verdict following start to 2022-23 season

Coventry City have not endured the best of starts to the 2022-23 Championship season, both from an on the pitch and off the pitch viewpoint.

Their first month was scuppered by an inability to play at the Coventry Building Society Arena, with the playing surface rendered unplayable due to usage in the Commonwealth Games over the summer for Rugby Sevens.

Along with that, there has been uncertainty over where Coventry could be playing and who could be owning them, with Wasps Rugby Club – who own the CBS Arena – in financial trouble and they could have to sell the complex off, leaving the Sky Blues in another potentially precarious position.

Then there has been rumours of potential takeovers of City, with Simon Jordan claiming that he was interested in a deal but admitting it’s a complex situation with a number of factors, so for now it appears that SISU will remain in charge of proceedings.

On the pitch, it has been a slow start for Mark Robins’ side, who have picked up just seven points from 10 matches, and that is all without their main creative threat in Callum O’Hare, who has been sidelined since the start of the campaign with a hamstring injury.

Coventry’s saving grace is that they have a number of games in-hand on their rivals due to the struggles of getting games on at home in August, and despite their less-than ideal start, ex-Sky Blues defender Phil Babb believes that things can be easily turned around and Coventry have the players to get out of the trouble they’re currently in.

“Well, I think we shouldn’t look too deeply into it, obviously sitting bottom of the table doesn’t look good,” Babb explained to OLBG.

“But out of their opening 10 fixtures, six have been away and they still have three games in hand on teams above them.

“If they were to win them, then they’d be comfortably mid-table at this stage.

“So, it looks doom and gloom, but I don’t think it is if you look into it a bit deeper under the surface.

“I still think they’ll go on a run with those games in hand and start to claw their way back up the table.

“But with the whole stadium issue looming over them, it obviously can’t be good for anyone.”

The Verdict

As a former Coventry player before he secured a move to Liverpool, Babb seems well in-tune with the goings on at the Sky Blues, and he seems a lot less concerned than perhaps others may be.

It hasn’t been a good start to the season at all for Mark Robins’ outfit, but there are extenuating factors for some of their results.

Callum O’Hare’s absence hasn’t helped matters whatsoever, and his return to the training pitch recently will be a welcome relief to the fanbase who want him back in action as soon as feasibly possible.

There are other issues such as having a less-experienced defence than last season, Viktor Gyokeres not being as prolific and Gus Hamer’s discipline issues, but they can all be worked on in the coming months – there’s no need to panic just yet.