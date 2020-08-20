‘I still feel Aston Villa hold the upper hand’ – West Brom battling Leeds and Villa for EFL man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion have joined the race for Brentford striker Ollie Watkins, according to Sky Sports.

The Baggies are preparing for life in the Premier League and look as though they’ll need to bolster their forward line.

A report from Sky Sports has claimed that West Brom are eyeing a move for Watkins but may face some tough competition.

It is understood that Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and Leeds United are also keen.

But would he be a good signing? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

They need him and he’d be a top signing.

Bilic can’t afford to not strengthen his attacking options this summer, with too much pressure placed on Austin and Robson-Kanu.

Watkins is a prolific goalscorer and so many people think he’s capable of stepping up into the Premier League.

For the right money, get it done. It could be the difference when it comes to staying up.

George Harbey

What a coup this would be.

Watkins endured a stellar campaign in front of goal last season, netting 26 goals to spearhead Brentford towards the play-off final, and it seems inevitable that he will move to the Premier League this summer.

He’s arguably the best striker outside of the Premier League and has a massive future ahead of him, and he also has all the attributes you’d want to see in a top-flight forward.

He is strong, quick and capable of leading the line on his own, meaning that he’d fit seamlessly into Slaven Bilic’s style of play.

With the likes of Aston Villa and Crystal Palace after his signature, it would be some statement of intent if Albion were able to win the race for his services this summer, and he’d also cost quite a bit of money too.

Sam Rourke

What a signing this would be.

It’s no surprise to see an array of Premier League clubs join the chase to sign the Bees player, after his phenomenal 2019/21 campaign.

West Brom need to add quality to their frontline as they embark on a Premier League season, with Charlie Austin, Kenneth Zohore and Hal Robson-Kanu, in my eyes, not reliable enough to consistently deliver goals in the top-flight.

Watkins is a superb all-round striker, he offers electric pace, strength, the ability to run the channels whilst is adept at holding up the ball and bringing others into play – he’s also clinical in the 18-yard box.

With the likes of Matheus Pereira supplying him with chances at the Baggies, he could be a real hit, and I could see him flourishing at the Hawthorns.

However, I still feel Aston Villa hold the upper hand here, the Dean Smith connection for me could prove pivotal in this rumbling transfer saga.