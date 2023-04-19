Carlton Palmer believes that Michael Carrick will stick with Middlesbrough despite reports linking him with a move away already.

Who is interested in Michael Carrick?

The former Manchester United player was handed his first managerial role by Boro earlier this season, and it’s fair to say that he has been superb.

The Teesside outfit were languishing in the bottom half when Carrick was named as Chris Wilder’s successor, but they’re now fourth in the table and are sure to finish in the play-off places.

As well as improving the results, Carrick has built a side that plays expansive, stylish football, so it’s perhaps no surprise that he is attracting interest from elsewhere. It had been claimed that Crystal Palace and Leicester are keeping tabs on the 41-year-old, but the strongest links have been with West Ham, the club where Carrick started his playing career.

However, speaking to Football League World, ex-England international Palmer explained why he feels Carrick will remain at the Riverside Stadium.

“Michael Carrick, the same as Vincent Kompany, has had a fantastic season, and he’s going to be linked with every good job that’s available. I’ve watched West Ham recently, and although it’s been a disappointing season, I can’t see David Moyes being sacked unless they get relegated, but I can’t see that happening. The players are still with him, he signed an awful lot of players, and I think West Ham will give him the start of next season to see where they go.

“Of course, Carrick will be linked with available jobs, but I still expect him to be manager of Middlesbrough next season.”

Carrick could have a big decision to make

Firstly, Carrick is going to finish the season with Middlesbrough, so there’s nothing that’s going to happen until the campaign ends, and if Boro win promotion, you can be sure that he will stick around to help the club in the Premier League.

But, if Boro remain in the Championship, they could be in a position where top-flight clubs come sniffing for their talented coach. Most would agree with Palmer that it’s hard to see Carrick departing anyway, although there have been reports suggesting Moyes will leave the Hammers in the summer.

Yet, Carrick will recognise he’s on to a good thing at Middlesbrough, under a chairman who gave him his big break. For now though, the only focus is on winning promotion, which would end any of this talk over the coming months.