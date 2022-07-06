“I spoke with Han-Noah” – Stefan Bajic reveals what Han-Noah Massengo told him about Bristol City

After a fairly poor season last year that resulted in a 17th placed finish, Bristol City will be looking to push further up the table next year.

Boss Nigel Pearson has been working hard so far and has so far brought in a number of new faces.

This week, goalkeeper Stefan Bajic was announced as the latest signing with the goalkeeper joining the club after leaving Pau at the end of the season.

The move to Ashton Gate is the 20-year-old’s first time being based outside of France but it was new teammate Han-Noah Massengo who helped the goalkeeper make the decision to move as he told the club’s Official Media: “When I saw that Bristol City wanted to sign me, I spoke with Han-Noah and he told me that it’s a great club, with a great infrastructure and staff.

“The Championship is good because you play every three days and it’s the best area to progress and improve, because my goal is to progress day by day. I’m excited to discover a new club and a new championship – I think Bristol City is the best place for me to improve.

“I know English football because I have watched the Premier League and the Championship on TV. The Championship is a great league with a great intensity. It’s more phsycial and more technical, and I am sure it’s the best league for me to progress and achieve my goals.”

It wasnt just his new teammate who vouched for the quality of the Championship thought as he also spoke to Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier: “He told me in the English Championship you are more disciplined and it’s good to progress and to improve.”

Quiz: 20 statements about former Bristol City City players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Aden Flint has signed with Stoke City for the 22/23 season - True or False? True False

The Verdict:

The Championship whilst a great prospect for someone coming over from England to play, can equally be seen as a tough move and hard adjustment so at 20-years-old, it’s no surprise that he was keen to speak to others move making the move.

It’s clear the words of both his teammate and fellow goalkeeper had an impact on his decision and with Massengo being at Bristol City already, it will be much easier for him to settle into the club and adapt.

The fact that Massengo is speaking highly about City too shows how he felt about being there and suggest Nigel Pearson has a solid plan in place for progression.