“I spoke to Josh Windass the other day” – Carlton Palmer speaks out on Sheffield Wednesday dilemma pre-Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday go into Monday night’s League One play-off semi-final second leg against Sunderland with a small disadvantage of a one-goal deficit to overturn at Hillsborough.

The Owls made the journey up to the Stadium of Light on Friday evening for the first leg of the contest and were put to the sword in the first half thanks to Ross Stewart’s strike.

Wednesday had chances, however just one in the whole match was on target and their failure to get on the scoresheet for the first time since the middle of March means that they have to come back from behind to secure their place at Wembley in the play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers.

One player who was utilised from the bench by manager Darren Moore was Josh Windass, who has had a torrid time this season because of injuries.

The forward suffered a damaged hamstring in pre-season, which saw him undergo an operation and not play competitive football until November, but after just seven appearances – and four goals in that time – Windass picked up yet another hamstring injury.

He would not return to action until the penultimate contest of the campaign against Fleetwood Town, and he has been brought on as a substitute against Portsmouth and Sunderland since.

Any hopes from Wednesday supporters that Windass may start this evening against Alex Neil’s Black Cats though may have been squashed though, as ex-Owls player Carlton Palmer has issued an update on where Windass is at with his fitness.

“I spoke to Josh Windass the other day and he said he’s not quite there,” Palmer told Football League World.

“And it’s one of those – do you risk him? He was the difference for me for Wednesday when he came on.

“Do you risk him and say ‘We’ve got the final (to think about)’, but you’ve got to get to the final first.”

The Verdict

Windass almost single-handedly kept Wednesday in the Championship last season with his goals, but it wasn’t to be in the end.

The 2021-22 campaign has been one of frustration for him no doubt, as there has been more time spent on the sidelines than there has on the pitch.

When he has been on the turf though, Windass has made an impact and in his brief time on the pitch against Portsmouth on the final day of the regular season he supplied an assist for George Byers’ goal.

If he is unleashed against Sunderland tonight then expect him to have a say in proceedings – just do not expect him to be on the pitch from the first whistle if Palmer’s update is anything to go by.