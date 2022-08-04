“I spoke to Josh on Sunday..” – Carlton Palmer speaks out about Josh Windass at Sheffield Wednesday

Josh Windass completed a match for the first time since the 2020/21 season in Sheffield Wednesday‘s 3-3 draw with Portsmouth last weekend.

The attacking midfielder suffered an injury-hit 2021/22 campaign and will be keen to assert himself in the third tier this term.

The former Rangers ace has the ability to play in the top half of the Championship and he could be a real asset, up alongside the likes of Lee Gregory and Michael Smith, over the course of the season.

The pressure is on for Wednesday to achieve promotion this season, and they are at risk of not picking up a win in their opening couple of games when they travel to Milton Keynes Dons this weekend.

When asked how important Windass will be this season, Carlton Palmer said: “I spoke to Josh on Sunday, he was delighted, it’s his first time since the Owls were relegated from the Championship (playing a full match), it’s been a bit frustrating for him because Josh is not one of these players who is renowned for injuries.

“But, sometimes this happens in your career and it’s as much of a mental test as a physical one, he said he was pleased with it, the last 20 minutes he was a bit tired, he’s got to be careful that he doesn’t pick up another injury in this transition to playing 90 minutes.

“So the good thing is they’ve had a week before playing MK Dons, hopefully he’ll have a good rest and can get back into training.

“He’s massive for the club, he’s a Championship player, he’s not a League One player, a lot of Championship clubs were after him.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Sheffield Wednesday facts?

1 of 25 The club was founded in 1867. Real Fake

“If Josh plays the majority of games, I would bet on Sheffield Wednesday winning them.

“He’s got great quality, but his desire to win is great for the football club, so it’s important for them that Josh stays fit.”