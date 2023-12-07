Highlights Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher is unfazed by rumors linking him to the vacant Sunderland head coach role.

Schumacher remains focused on his current role at Argyle and avoids getting involved in speculation about his future.

The decision to sack Tony Mowbray surprised many, as Sunderland is currently ninth in the table and only three points away from the play-off places.

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher insists he is not bothered by speculation linking him with the vacant Sunderland head coach role.

Sunderland search for Tony Mowbray’s successor

The Black Cats made the decision to sack Tony Mowbray on Monday evening, in a move that surprised many, as they’re currently ninth in the table, and only three points away from the play-off places.

Championship Table (As it stands December 7th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Plus, Mowbray had done superbly at the Stadium of Light after replacing Alex Neil in August last year.

But, the decision was made, and a host of names have been linked with the vacancy in the past few days.

One of those is Schumacher, with the Argyle chief initially named as a frontrunner by the bookies, which was understandable considering the outstanding work he has done at Home Park since his arrival.

A 2-1 win over Stoke City last time out left Plymouth 16th in the Championship, as they look to establish themselves in the second tier.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, Schumacher gave no indication that he would be keen on leaving, as he reiterated his only focus is on Argyle, and that he avoids any outside noise regarding his future.

“It has happened before. I tend not to get involved in it, if I'm dead honest. I speak to my agent and say 'Don't bother me until you need to' and he doesn't. It doesn't affect me one little bit so, no, I'm not aware of anything.

“My mates who live around here who are Argyle fans know better. They text my missus instead and she rings me and says 'What's all this? It's part and parcel of it, you sort of get used to it, and as I have said before it's a good thing because it shows you are doing something right.

“If the fans don't want you to go, that shows you are doing something right. In general, I think everybody understands there is going to be a time in the future where a club comes along and I feel as though it might be the right opportunity, if we are still doing really well.

“I might get sacked here if you aren't doing really well, so it's just one of them. I think most football fans would understand that.”

Sunderland step up managerial search

This is a sensible message from Schumacher, and it’s still unclear whether he is a genuine contender for the role, but until a formal approach is made, he won’t have a decision to make.

He is clearly enjoying his time with Plymouth, and they have been a joy to watch on occasions in the current campaign.

Meanwhile, for Sunderland, the hierarchy have a few names in mind, with Kim Hellberg set for talks over the job after the fine work he did in Sweden with Varnamo.

Related Who is Kim Hellberg? The coach set for talks over Sunderland AFC vacancy With the Black Cats targeting an overseas boss to replace Tony Mowbray, attentions have seemingly turned to Hellberg

Others remain in the frame, but Mike Dodds is set to lead the team for the weekend clash against West Brom.

It’s set to be a baptism of fire for whoever does come in, with the Black Cats set to play seven games in the next month before the huge FA Cup clash at home to Newcastle.